Attention, Celtic Cousins! Please note the following Celtic Circle time changes.
Starting in September, Celtic Circle Gatherings are 1-3 p.m.
While Celtic Circle meets on the first Tuesday of the month, the September Gathering is scheduled for Sept. 13 for Barbara Hopper, Celtic Circle “clan leader,” to share details of her once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Celtic Isles.
In October, Celtic Circle will revert to its regular first Tuesday of the month schedule. The Circle voted for the October Gathering to be a catered picnic at Obed River Park on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 1-3 p.m.
Celtic Circle will continue holding Gatherings at the Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Ln., (off Genesis Road) in Crossville as of Tuesday, Nov. 4.
For more information, contact callingallclans2013@gmail.com with any questions.
Watch for details in the September newspaper article for the how, where and when to sign up for the October picnic. And remember, you don’t have to be into Celtic genealogy to join.
Celtic Circle had a total of 61 cousins and their guests at our Robbie Burns Supper on Jul. 23. It was a hilarious success, with many of the Scots gentlemen parading around in their colorful kilts, as well as participating in the “bonnie (or is it boney) knees contest. A few guys chickened out and paid the $1 fine instead. The food was plentiful and delicious, including the haggis. The silent auction was financially rewarding, and the Scotch-tasting table was a thriving business. The entertainment was professional-grade, and the only thing lacking was more time to enjoy it.
During the first hour of the Aug. 2 Celtic Circle Gathering, 22 attendees, including two visitors, celebrated the group’s 9th anniversary with treats and laughing reminiscences and discussed possible changes for next year’s Burns Dinner and the ongoing changes listed above.
It was a time of clan fun and fellowship before Hopper turned over the program to Joyce Rorabough, Cumberland County Chief Archivist. She shared information on what the Archives and Family Heritage Center currently has available for genealogy enthusiasts, including the just released 1950 US Census Records.
She mentioned several excellent research sources, such as maps, city directories and journals, letters and newspaper clippings of prominent families in your search areas. The Archives has up-to-date research sources, and trained associates to help you, and it’s free. They’re located at 95 East First St., Crossville, TN. Call 931-456-2006, or visit on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Visit their website at archives@artcirclelibrary.info and check them out on Facebook.
Another local genealogy group is The Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade who meet the 1st Thursday each month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
