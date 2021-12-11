The historic Palace Theatre will be the popular place to be for the evening on Saturday, Dec.18.
The 11th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Show will be at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. The show is filled with comedy, Christmas favorites, dancing to some unusual Christmas songs, snowmen with real snow, “reindeer” lots of treats and door prizes, and the “Reason for the Season”
The show is less than a month away; however, tickets have been on sale for a week or so and are already selling fast.
The Lucas’s were not able to produce the show in 2020, but are making up for it this year with a bigger and even better show than in years past. Local talent will be giving their all in their performance to help Fair Park seniors with funding for some of their programing. General seating tickets are only $12 each and can bought at any of the following locations: Palace Theatre lobby, FairPark Senior Center, Shadden Tire South, Food City, or by calling Ruth or Wayne Lucas at 931-248-2487.
This show will leave you in the highest of holiday spirits since the 10th show two years ago. Every year organizers try to add more to the show and make it so much bigger and better than the year before. And of course, the Palace always has great popcorn, hot dogs, snacks, and your favorite soft drink or coffee.
Get your ticket while they are available; come to the show on Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; get your popcorn and drink, and have a great evening.
The show is hosted by D.J. Garrison and is sponsored by STAR Realty, East Tennesee Dodge, Walmart, Cracker Barrel, Sue’s Cuts Unlimited, Parts City, McDonald’s of East Tennessee, Wild Card K-9, Chestnut Hill Winery and Food City. Door prizes, free food and gift cards and are just another part of the fun.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. and come to a fun-filled show at the historic Palace Theatre on Main St. in Crossville.
