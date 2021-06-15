Your lucky numbered reverse raffle ticket could still be available — but they’re going fast.
The Fairfield Glade Lions are selling a maximum of 500 tickets at $50 each for the 12th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle set Aug. 12.
This year the top three prizes will be awarded in cash. The grand prize, the last ticket drawn, will be $6,000. The second- and third-place prizes will be $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. There will be many other prizes awarded to ticket holders during the drawing. In addition, there will be a “second chance” drawing from all non-winning tickets for a $100 gift card.
This is the largest fundraiser for the FG Lions Club. All members of the FG Lions Club appreciate past, present, and future support in participating in the Reverse Raffle. Proceeds from your charitable donation help to support children’s sight and hearing programs including testing at local schools, the Student Scholarship Program, the fight against diabetes and other non-profit agencies that serve Cumberland County.
Last year’s raffle was a huge success, and this year’s drawing will once again be held electronically. FG Police Chief Mike Williams will officiate the drawing. Results of the drawing will be posted and available after 6 p.m. at: https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/fairfield_ glade.
Lion members will call the cash prize winners and other prize winners the night of the drawing.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club would like to thank its corporate sponsors, Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes, and patron sponsors for their generous support of this event.
Tickets are available from any FG Lions Club member, First National Bank and Regions Bank. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Lion Susan Borghi at 916-203-9178 or Lion Darryl Wharton at 931-248-8338.
Remember, someone has to win the cash – it might as well be you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.