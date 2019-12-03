The historic Palace Theatre will be the popular place to be for most of the day on Saturday, Dec. 21 The 10th annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Show will be held with a 2 p.m. matinee, with front doors opening at 1 p.m., and open at 6 p.m. for the evening show at 7. Both shows are filled with comedy, Christmas favorites, dancing to some unusual Christmas songs, horses, reindeer, snowmen with real snow, and Santa’s all over the place. You will see the Grinch as you’ve never seen him before in a production.
Tickets are already selling fast for both shows, so expect a sellout. You can attend one at the Historic Palace Theatre downtown Crossville for $10. Even with inflation we have managed to keep tickets at an affordable price of $10 each since the first production in 2010. Local talent will be giving their all in the show to help Fair Park seniors with funding for some of their programing.
This show will leave you in the highest of holiday spirits since the show from last year. Every year organizers try to add more to the show and make it so much bigger and better than the year before. They have had individuals requesting an earlier show in the day, so organizers are having the matinee for them and others who feel the same. You’ll be able to see the show and grab supper in time to get home by dark. Of course, there are some that like being in the crisp cool air, coming to see a later show, and eating in town afterward. Just make up your mind which of these great performances you want to see, get your tickets, and have a great evening or afternoon.
Fair Park Senior Center needs your support by buying tickets to these event. Tickets can be purchased for only $10 each at Fair Park Senior Center. The Palace Theater or by calling 248-2487. and can be picked up in town. They are already selling, so make sure to get yours early before they are all gone. The show is hosted by a former 102.5 DJ, currently into movie production and acting, with Josh Brandon Voiceovers, all the way from Knoxville, Josh Brandon and is sponsored by STAR Realty, and Integrity Plumbing. So mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 or 7 p.m., and come to a fun filled show at the historic Palace Theatre on Main Street in Crossville.
