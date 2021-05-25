Amp Crowd 2CMYK.jpg

Summer evenings will be filled with music as Downtown Crossville Inc. brings back Thursdays at the Amp. The free music series begins June 3 at The Amp on Division St. The Smoky Nights will perform.

Downtown Crossville Inc. is bringing back the free summer music series Thursdays at the Amp for 2021.

The Smoky Nights will kick off the series on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at The Amp, 29 Division St., behind the Cumberland County Courthouse and in front of the Art Circle Library.

Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy live music in the open-air venue.

The summer line-up includes a host of local and regional favorites:

June 3 — The Smoky Nights

June 10 — Truly Clueless

June 17 — Melissa Ellis

June 24 — The Danberry’s

July 1 — Blue Mother Tupelo

July 8 — The Humanaires

July 15 — Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves

July 22 — The Fumblebuckers

July 29 — Justin Cecil

There will also be food trucks on site during the events.

The events are sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc. Events are free and open to the public.

