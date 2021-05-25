Downtown Crossville Inc. is bringing back the free summer music series Thursdays at the Amp for 2021.
The Smoky Nights will kick off the series on June 3 at 6:30 p.m. at The Amp, 29 Division St., behind the Cumberland County Courthouse and in front of the Art Circle Library.
Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy live music in the open-air venue.
The summer line-up includes a host of local and regional favorites:
June 3 — The Smoky Nights
June 10 — Truly Clueless
June 17 — Melissa Ellis
June 24 — The Danberry’s
July 1 — Blue Mother Tupelo
July 8 — The Humanaires
July 15 — Travis Bigwood and the Lonesome Doves
July 22 — The Fumblebuckers
July 29 — Justin Cecil
There will also be food trucks on site during the events.
The events are sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc. Events are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.