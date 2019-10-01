A re-working of Shakespeare’s A Winter’s Tale, titled And the Moon Stayed, is set in The Great Smoky Mountains and tells a bittersweet tale of jealousy, love and redemption.
Three Rivers Theatre Company, a new community theater group in Harriman, will debut the production at 7 p.m. EDT Oct. 11, with a “meet the playwright” reception to follow, in Harriman’s Princess Theatre at 421 N. Roane St.
Subsequent performances will be at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
The plot of And the Moon Stayed centers on Leon, a fire-and-brimstone Appalachian preacher who lets his jealousy get the best of him with disastrous consequences.
A mysterious mountain setting, intriguing characters, and a touch of magic combine to bring this touching story to life.
And the Moon Stayed is written by Jennifer L. Wallace. Jennifer is an actor/director/playwright from Nashville with more than 30 years’ experience in professional theatre.
She has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Belmont University and a Master of Fine Arts in acting/directing from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Wallace has authored four full-length plays and 20 one-act plays. She is presently the director of Upper School Theatre at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin. Her works have been performed in numerous short play festivals, and she is the first-place winner of Nashville’s 2019 playwrighting competition for her play Schooled.
The play is fully cast with actors from Cumberland, Roane, Anderson, Rhea and Morgan counties.
Corey Jones of Harriman leads the cast as the disenchanted preacher Leon. Shelby Stout takes on the role of Leon’s stalwart but misunderstood wife Ionie, Marilyn Maines is Pauline the local “granny woman” and Sandy Morgan serves as the storyteller, Delphine.
Rounding out the cast are Anita Huling, Anna Cox, Brant Helms, Reagan Helms, Rosanna Obimu (Rosanna is an Italian foreign exchange student and junior at Harriman High), Brooke Jenkins, Carlton “Fryd Chiken” Curtis, Karissa Pilkey, Diane Bailey, Donnie Hall, Levi Lankford, Luke Smith, Patton Fishel, Sarah Kate Norris and Bailey Hufstetler.
Martha Wilkinson of Three Rivers Theatre Company is the director of And the Moon Stayed.
Tickets for And the Moon Stayed are $8-$20 and are available at threeriverstheatre.com or by calling 865-322-5248.
Three Rivers Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.