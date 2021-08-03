The Palace Theatre will turn back time to the 1970s when it welcomes Three Dog Celebration to the stage Aug. 14.
Three Dog Celebration is the creation of former Three Dog Night drummer Michael “Mickey” McMeel. The band performs explosive and dynamic renditions of Three Dog Night’s extensive catalogue of hits, charming new audiences with each and every outing.
Few spent as much time on the charts as Three Dog Night. Hits include “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Just An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Black and White,” “Celebrate,” “Easy to Be Hard,” “Eli’s Coming,” “Liar,” “Never Been to Spain,” “One (is the Loneliest Number),” “One Man Band,” “Shambala,” and many more!
“3DC delivers an energetic and engaging show with plenty of classic Three Dog Night hits. Their set of memorable songs was a highlight of our annual concert series,” said Middlesboro Music Series.
“Your classic rock and roll music is loved by young and old alike. The audience loved it,” reported Cumberland Gap Arts Extravaganza.
Three Dog Celebration will play The Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville for one night only, Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. All tickets are $20 and are on sale now. Call 931-484-6133 or purchase online at palacetheatre-crossville.com.
