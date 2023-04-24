The Three Dames from Knoxville are the Art Guild’s guest artists for May, and will be honored at the Fun and Wine First Friday Reception on Friday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Drive in Fairfield Glade. The area’s high school seniors’ artwork will also be on display in the gallery and a special awards ceremony will be held celebrating the winning entries. The public is invited to come to this free event and enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, meet the Three Dames — Linda, Marcia and Cheryl — high school student honorees and other artists, and view a wonderful variety of artwork. Light refreshments will also be served.
The high school seniors’ artwork is currently on display at the Art Circle Library, 3 East Street, until April 28. The public is invited to help choose the winning entries by voting for your favorites.
Art Guild member and one of the Three Dames, Linda Blair, shares this about their unique partnership, “We created Three Dames a few years ago to enjoy the advantages of exhibiting collectively. We each lean towards water media, which naturally allows our work to be a cohesive display.”
Blair’s painting, “Old House, East Garden,” began as a plein air from her front porch, viewing her neighbor’s house through the lovely tall phlox in her own garden. Blair took liberties by aging her neighbor’s home so that the painting reflects memories of her grandmother’s gardens. “My grandmother would be especially pleased to find the focus of tall phlox, an older flower originating in gardens long, long ago.”
Three Dames member Marcia Shelly, recognized by the signature, “Maru,” specializes in vibrant colorful paintings that have captured the attention of admirers throughout the U.S. and internationally. She sees art as a wonderful puzzle, finding the key to balance, color, depth and composition and making them fit together. Shelly’s painting “There’s Always Tomorrow” is an example of her vibrant textured genre. In her own words, “You think you know what you are going to achieve right from the start, you think you know the key to the puzzle. It will always trick you. Finding the ‘wow’ can be very elusive.”
The third member of Three Dames is Cheryl Massey. “Cherdo” is a self-taught artist and Tennessee native. She is a lifelong enthusiast of paint, pencil and pastels. Massey states, “Paintings that just happen over time are always the most enjoyable to create. My painting, ‘Fall Nap,’ started as an exercise in a class I teach for beginning watercolor students. The goal was to tackle one realistic leaf per week and the more I demonstrated, the more it seemed like a painting was evolving. The cushion of leaves seemed like a perfect spot for a tired little chipmunk to take a nap!”
The paintings of the Three Dames and the high school seniors’ artwork will be on display along with the members’ gallery artwork exhibit from May 5 through June 1. The Arts Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop is available for purchase.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider. Website: www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
