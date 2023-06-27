In 1962, when Fair Time rolled around, a group of my friends said, “Let’s be in the fair pageant.”
Always willing to participate in fun activities, I entered and won.
Sixty years later, I entered the Senior Fair Pageant and won. What an honor to represent Cumberland County Fair twice in one lifetime.
I challenge and encourage women, 60 plus, to try it. You will meet lifelong friends.
Even if you don’t think you are the pageant material, you are! Step out of your normal life and try something different. It’s not what you have done, but what you have not done, that you will regret.
There are mentors and a workshop to help you.
What have you got to lose?
The Fairest of the Fair Pageant is Saturday, August 12 at 6 pm at Stone Memorial High School audito-rium.
For more information, contact Frances Brooks at 931-248-1988 or Noelani DeRossett at 386-481-3894.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.