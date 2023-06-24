As part of the Broadway at Tennessee Performing Arts Center series, “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim opened on May 23.
I might be tarred and feathered for this, and may the theater gods forgive me, but I’m going to say it anyway:
The Jr. version is better.
That is not to say it’s not a great production. It is. But, honestly, the entire second act laid waste to the dead horse that was being kicked. It goes too far and just simply is not necessary.
It’s not the actors’ fault, though. It’s in the writing.
Now that the unpleasantness is out of the way, let’s get to the good stuff – cue the review!
I have four words for you: Little Red Riding Hood.
As Little Red Riding Hood, Katy Geraghty was an absolute charm, propelling the musical forward into the fantastical woods. She redeemed the show from dismal lulls with her epically landed comedic moments. She reminded me of Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare Devlin on the Netflix series “Derry Girls,” and just as eye catching and completely talented.
Geraghty was dessert, and not just for the Wolf. She is certainly one to watch, and a fun one to watch at that.
Speaking of the Wolf, Gavin Creel slayed (pun intended) as the dapper creeper in the woods. Working opposite of Geraghty as Little Red Riding Hood, he was just simply a worthy abductor in a Wile E. Coyote fashion. More than that, as Creel played the role of Cinderella’s Prince, he gave the audience the perfect combination of self degradation, humiliation and sex appeal.
Not all princes are smart and handsome. Sometimes, you just get one or the other. If it tells you anything, as Cinderella’s Prince, Creel was perfectly handsome. I adored how he completely entertained as he smartly championed the silliness of the role without being obnoxious about it (which would have been easy to do). He masterfully embraced the dumb-as-a-box-of-rocks character, making him all the more endearing on stage since he didn’t seem to notice how funny he really was as he let lines and expressions land with precision. He will definitely be on my radar as one to watch.
On the subject of princes, Repunzel’s Prince, played but Jason Forbach, was equally entertaining as Creel’s dashing counterpart. “Agony” is a fan (and my) favorite, and they were balanced in their energy and enthusiasm as they bounced their besotted hearts off one another. Forbach’s voice was luscious and debonair. Repunzel was a lucky girl.
As for Repunzel, played by Alysia Velez, the sweet songstress was completely picturesque, so it made sense that the set piece depicting her tower was a mobile pedestal topped with embellishments and a gilded picture frame. How very clever of scenic designer David Rockwell. Each of his set pieces were simple, elegant and effective.
Simply put, Felicia Curry, who performed as Cinderella’s Mother, Granny and Giant, was absolutely memorable. I am in awe at the wide range of talent contained in a single body and performed in a single production. Curry commanded the stage in every role. As Cinderella’s Mother, she was tender and mesmerizing and was a beacon on stage, outshining everything, including the tree she essentially wore. As Granny, she dove in head first, first into the Wolf, then into her character. She was hilarious and took the small role to new heights. Finally, as the Giant, though the action was the puppeteers, Josh Breckenridge and Kennedy Kanagawa, manning giant cottage shoe props straight from the giant cobbler in the sky, she took on the booming voice of an almighty. She created three distinct roles and a delightful show of her range from the tenderness of Cinderella’s Mother to the grainy Granny to the thunderous Giant.
Kanagawa also manned Milky White, a man-sized slinky cow puppet with sad eyes. The puppeteer had the entire audience’s attention. He expertly wooed as he mooed, and we all fell in love with the puppet, as made evident when pitiful Milky White croaked and “Aww! No!” rolled out of the mouths of every audience member. Our hearts broke for that precious puppet.
Another actor who left lasting impressions was Cinderella’s Stepmother, played by Nancy Opel. She made the character significant, reminiscent of Catherine O’Hara. She was a wicked doll, and conflicted audience members who desperately wanted to dislike her character but couldn’t.
I admit that, though it took me a bit, I did eventually warm up to the Baker’s Wife, played by Stephanie J. Block. I have to give credit where it is due, and she managed to win me over and keep me with her expressiveness and timing. Well played.
Costume designer Andrea Hood deserved extra kudos for a job well done, but especially for the wearable eye candy she created; namely, Cinderella’s ball gown, Cinderella’s Stepmother’s dress, Lucinda and Florinda’s dresses, Cinderella and Repunzel’s princes, the Witch’s gown and the Wolf’s Victorian-esque coat of literal tails.
I loved that the orchestra was live, on stage and apart of the action. They cannot get too much credit. They were incredible and created a listen-worthy production.
Having said all that, it is true that “there’s something about the woods.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.