“There’s No Place Like Home” is the theme of the 2019 Crossville Christmas Parade.
The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and progress through downtown Crossville. Line-up will start at 2:30 at Cumberland County High School.
Parade organizers invite business, organizations and individuals to participate. Entries are being accepted through Dec. 10. Applications can be picked up at the Palace Theatre, Crossville Depot or Crossville Parks office on Industrial Dr., or can be downloaded from the Crossville Chronicle website.
All applications should be returned to the Depot on Main St.
The parade offers categories for small businesses with less than 50 employees, large businesses, schools, religious organizations, vintage autos from 1975 or earlier, horses and animals, or nonprofit organizations. There will be winners in each category, with a $100 price, and one grand prize winner with a $500 price.
Entries must follow the parade theme and be 75% decorated, with the exception of vintage cars. The parade committee encourages groups to use their imagination on their float decorations, making use of wreaths and greenery, lights and festive music.
The parade will travel up Stanley St. to Main St. where it will turn left and continue to Ridley St. where the route ends.
All parade vehicles will return to the schools, though parents can pick up children riding on floats or other vehicles at Ridley St.
For more information, contact Mason Fox at 931-456-6632.
Area Christmas Parades 2019
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
Celina, 1:30 p.m.
Details: Kathy and John Merritt
931-243-5005 or 317-995-8340
Carthage, 4:30 p.m.
Celebration starts at 1 p.m. Details: 931-735-2093
MONDAY, DEC. 2
Kingston, 7 p.m. EST
Details: 865-376-9476
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Harriman, 7 p.m. EST
Details: 865-882-9414
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
Baxter, 7 p-.m.
“Trekking Into the Future” Celebrating 115 Years in
Railroad Life. Grand marshal is Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter.
Details: Kim Phann 931-858-5931;
Jeanie Lee, 931-510-6630
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Jamestown, 10 a.m.
Details: 931-752-2265, info@jamestownrotary.org
Byrdstown, 1 p.m.
Celebration kicks off Friday with Christmas Marketplace at the Library, followed by caroling and tree lighting (with a weenie and marshmallow roast). Christmas Marketplace continues Saturday until parade time. Details or registration: 931-864-6215.
Gainesboro, 5:30 p.m.
Details: 931-268-0971
Monterey, 6:30 p.m.
Christmas Home and Hearth Market at the Monterey Depot Museum (10 a.m.-4p.m.) with homemade arts, crafts, breads and more. Visit with Santa at the Depot Museum after the parade; parents are reminded to bring a camera. Details: 931-839-2111, dawelch@charter.net, www. MontereyTN.com.
MONDAY, DEC. 9
Rockwood, 7 p.m. EST
Details: 865-354-1892
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Algood, 6 p.m.
Details: 931-537-9545
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Doyle (White County), 10 a.m.
Livingston, 1 p.m.
Details: 931-823-6421
Sparta, 4 p.m.
Details: Michael Hale, 931-836-3613
Crossville, 4:30 p.m.
Daylong celebration includes two seatings for Breakfast with Santa at Crossville First United Methodist Church at 9 and 10 a.m.; call 931-484-3537 for reservations. The Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club’s chili cook-off will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Crossville Depot; call Christy Dolinich at 931-200-0155 for details.Parade line-up starts at 2:30 p.m. at Cumberland County High School; parade route progresses through downtown. Details: Mason Fox, 931-456-6632
Cookeville/Putnam County, 6 p.m.
Details: 931-510-7230
