When Raggedy Ann and Andy needed a place to stay, they were welcomed into the home of the Cumberland County High School Jet Theatrix Drama Club. But it takes money to raise a couple of kids, and the group reached out to STARTS (SupportTheARTS) for assistance.
Jets Theatrix received a $500 donation to assist in the production costs of “Raggedy Ann and Andy,” The check was presented by Glen Belcher Oct. 29.
The show will be performed at the Palace Theatre in Crossville Nov. 21-23. Performance times are 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Nov. 22, Saturday. Tickets are $5 each and they may be purchased at the door.
Raggedy Ann will be portrayed by Alyssa Tayler; Andy will be portrayed by Diane McCain.
STARTS is an educational outreach program of the Cumberland County Community Band, with the express purpose of encouraging and supporting band, chorus, classroom music, drama and visual arts programs in the Cumberland County School System. The program raises support from community groups and individuals and receives additional funding through grants from regional sources. Donations to STARTS can be mailed to STARTS, Cumberland County Community Band, P.O. Box 1694, Crossville, TN 38558.
For additional information or to arrange a presentation explaining the STARTS Program to your group or organization, contact Belcher at hgbelcher5@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.