The Cumberland County Playhouse packed adventure, laughs, and a few hundred costume changes in its new production of “The 39 Steps,” now showing in the Adventure Theatre.
Richard Hannay, played by Britt Hancock, is living the life of a bachelor in 1935 London. A trip to the theater draws him into a story of international espionage when secret agent Annabella Schmidt, played by Hannah Hays, asks for his help. When she is found dead the next morning, Hannay is accused and must complete her mission to clear his name.
The script is a parody of a 1915 spy novel by John Buchan and 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. Patrick Barlow adopted the script from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon.
René Pulliam, who directed the Playhouse productions of “A Chorus Line” and “Church Basement Ladies—A Second Helping,” returns to Cumberland County to direct this laugh-a-minute thriller.
The cast includes Hancock as the story’s hero, Hays as the three romantic interests during the show, and Jason Ross and Daniel Black as the rest of the 150 characters encountered during the two-hour performance.
Hannay makes several narrow escapes from the police, secret agents, and an angry husband before he learns the secret of “The 39 Steps,” with a little help from his reluctant partner, Pamela.
The set, designed by Tom Tutino, makes great use of the black box theater, calling on some theater magic to bring the show to life
The characters draw the audience into the show and break the fourth wall.
Rebel Mickelson, costume designer, uses wigs, hats, jackets and more to allow Black and Ross to change personas quickly — often within the same scene.
Tutino managed to craft a set for all the breathtaking scenes, from the daring train escape to a bi-plane crash. Helping set the mood is lighting designed by Sandra “Sam” Hahn and technical directing from Lenny Lively.
Matt Bundy designed the sound and Katy Fagiolo is the stage manager.
Hitchcock fans will quickly recognize allusions to classics such as “Rear Window,” “Psycho,” “North by Northwest” and “Strangers on a Train,” but if you haven’t seen those yet — no worries! The jokes are easily enjoyed by anyone who has ever watched a spy movie. You’ll be on the edge of your seat all the way to the end.
“The 39 Steps” runs through Sept. 30. The show is rated PG and is sponsored by Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, owner and broker.
Also at the Playhouse is “Always…Patsy Cline,” starring Kellye Cash and Patty Payne through Sept. 2.
The Playhouse relies on its sponsors and patrons, with additional support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor the Crossville Chronicle and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.