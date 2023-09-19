There were 100 people who attended the Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed educational event at Cumberland Mountain State Park on Sept. 9. They were enthusiastic about helping the monarch population to improve so they won’t be on the endangered species list in the U.S.
Many bought seeds to plant milkweed and butterfly weed plants in their own yards. They also picked up literature to share and pass the message on to more folks.
There were monarch wing costumes enjoyed by adults and kids. And the children carefully acted out the various stages of a monarch’s life using their imagination of how it would feel to be an egg, caterpillar, to be in a chrysalis, and to burst out to be a beautiful monarch butterfly.
At the end, speaker Lenore Stancyk released several of the hundreds of butterflies she had raised at her home. She finds them on milkweed at her farm and protects them from predators and pesticides while they mature to butterfly stage. Participants were interested to see how they also can set up such a fun project.
Everyone cheered as the butterflies flew off on their first flight.
Visit the big monarch garden at UT Gardens, Crossville, at 320 Experiment Station Rd., Crossville, off Hwy. 70N, for your own observations of butterflies. It is open any daylight hours. There are brochures in a red box behind the office with a map to guide you.
Sponsors of the event were Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park, Lowe’s and Food City. For more information about the Friends of CMSP, visit their website at CMSPFriends.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.