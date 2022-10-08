About 80 people enjoyed the Wonder of Monarchs and Milkweed event at Cumberland Mountain State Park Sept. 18.
Lenore Stancyk reviewed the stages of a monarch’s life, from egg, tiny worm, caterpillar, chrysalis and hatched butterfly. Stancyk also discussed the importance of helping increase the population of these fragile creatures by planting milkweed, which is their source of food, and flowering plants like butterfly weed for nectar.
Chris Doster led the children outside where they used their imagination to act out the various stages from egg to butterfly and enjoyed Mango Nectar, popcorn and decorated butterfly cookies.
Stancyk answered more questions from group about raising milkweed and butterflies. Later, she released six butterflies she had raised. The group was delighted to witness their first flight.
Participants made donations as they picked out milkweed plants and butterfly weed to help monarchs survive.
The event was presented by Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville Trophy and Gifts, Lowe’s and Dirty Girls Nursery.
