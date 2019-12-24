After winning season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice,” Cookeville’s Jake Hoot will have his first concert at the Eblen Center at 1 p.m. Jan. 4.
Hoot, a Tennessee Tech alumnus, is familiar to Crossville audiences who have heard his music at various area venues, including Spike’s Sports Grille and Stonehaus Winery.
“Before ‘The Voice’ made Jake famous, he was a winner right here on campus,” said Tech president Phil Oldham. “He is an interdisciplinary studies graduate, a former football player, and a great ambassador for Tennessee Tech.”
A 2013 Tech graduate and a member of the Golden Eagles’ 2011 Ohio Valley Conference championship football team, Hoot took a big first step toward stardom by landing a spot on “The Voice,” the NBC singing competition series.
The 31-year-old Hoot was part of the show’s blind auditions and was selected by Kelly Clarkson to be on her team before winning the competition earlier this week.
“We want to celebrate and give Jake an awesome welcome home to show him how proud we are of his achievements with special presentations, recognitions and honors,” said Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton. “Likekwise, Jake wants to show his gratitude and love for all of the fans that have watched, voted, streamed, shared, posted, tweeted and cheered the past several weeks.”
The acoustic concert by Hoot is free, and all seating in the Eblen Center will be general admission.
Doors open at noon, and Hoot will take the stage at 1 p.m.
The concert is A Better Cookeville event in partnership with Tech, C2 Media Relations and ReelSound Productions. Visit the Hoot at the Hoop Facebook event for more details.
