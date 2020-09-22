Reminder: the Noon Concert with Memory Road will be at the Amphitheater Sept. 30. Bring your own chair.
Sept. 23 has been designated Recycling Education Day by the county. In conjunction with this day, the library has on display an exhibit on recycling practices and how citizens can rely less on single-use throw-away plastic items. Help us create a cleaner and safer county by following these guidelines.
Great New Books
The Evening and The Morning by Ken Follett: It is 997 CE, the end of the Dark Ages. England is facing attacks from the Welsh in the west and the Vikings in the east ... In these turbulent times, three characters find their lives intertwined: A young boatbuilder's life is turned upside down when the only home he's ever known is raided by Vikings, forcing him and his family to move and start their lives anew in a small hamlet where he does not fit in. A Norman noblewoman marries for love, following her husband across the sea to a new land. But the customs of her husband's homeland are shockingly different, and as she begins to realize that everyone around her is engaged in a constant, brutal battle for power, it becomes clear that a single misstep could be catastrophic. A monk dreams of transforming his humble abbey into a center of learning that will be admired throughout Europe. And each in turn comes into dangerous conflict with a clever and ruthless bishop who will do anything to increase his wealth and power ... [This novel] takes us on an epic journey into a historical past rich with ambition and rivalry, death and birth, love and hate, that will end where The Pillars of the Earth begins.
Total Power by Vince Flynn: When Mitch Rapp captures ISIS's top technology expert, he reveals that he was on his way to meet a man who claims to have the ability to bring down America's power grid. Rapp is determined to eliminate this shadowy figure, but the CIA's trap fails. The Agency is still trying to determine what went wrong when ISIS operatives help this cyberterrorist do what he said he could — plunge the country into darkness. With no concept of how this unprecedented act was accomplished, the task of getting the power back on could take months. Perhaps even years.
Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith: Private Detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he is approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough — who went missing in mysterious circumstances in 1974. Strike has never tackled a cold case before, let alone one forty years old. But despite the slim chance of success, he is intrigued and takes it on; adding to the long list of cases that he and his partner in the agency, Robin Ellacott, are currently working on. And Robin herself is also juggling a messy divorce and unwanted male attention, as well as battling her own feelings about Strike. As Strike and Robin investigate Margot's disappearance, they come up against a fiendishly complex case with leads that include tarot cards, a psychopathic serial killer and witnesses who cannot all be trusted. And they learn that even cases decades old can prove to be deadly.
Libraries = Information
Eye issues continued…Macular degeneration affects more than 10 million Americans. This disease damages the macula, at the center of the retina, and can cause blurred or wavy vision and eventually central vision loss. There is no known cure but maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, not smoking, and protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays can help. Diabetic retinopathy is a condition found in those with type 1 and 2 diabetes and occurs when excess glucose damages the blood vessels in the retina. These damaged blood vessels can swell and leak blood and other fluids into the retina, causing cloudy vision, and sometimes floaters or blurriness. Keeping your diabetes under control is the best way to preserve your sight. Trichiasis is a common condition with aging, where, because the eyelid skin loses elasticity, the eyelashes grow inward, toward the eye. This can lead to irritation, light sensitivity or corneal abrasion. An in-office procedure can remove the pesky lashes. To be continued…
Stingy Schobel Says
Tree roots that infiltrate your pipes can cause a massive problem for your entire home's plumbing system. One thing you can do to prevent tree roots from growing in your pipes: Flush rock salt down your toilet. Once a month, pour a cup of rock salt into your toilet and let the mixture dissolve overnight. In the morning, flush the toilet. The salty mixture will come in contact with tree roots and naturally kill them. This monthly habit can go a long way in keeping your pipes clean, healthy and free of any tree roots.
Library Laugh
A police officer came to my house and asked where I was between 5 and 6. He seemed irritated when I said kindergarten.
Commented
