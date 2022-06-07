In 2019, Bob Emrick took a 10-day tour that started in England, went across the English Channel and continued in France and featured an impressive and stirring ceremony at the American cemetery in Colleville honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Three years later, as the country marks the 78th anniversary, the Fairfield Glade resident is bringing his tour home through an hour-plus presentation of slides and stories, a number of which go beyond the general narrative and capture the magnitude of an undertaking that is unparalleled in size and scope and helped change the course of World War II and ultimately resulted in an Allied victory.
The Pennsylvania native will present his program — The Longest Day: 75 years later — Wednesday at noon at the Art Circle Public Library. It will include more than 300 slides and historical narrative and is an expanded version of what Emrick offered at the Center for Lifelong Learning at Roane State, Fairfield Glade Lions Club and Fairfield Glade Methodist Men’s Group.
Although he never served in the military, Emrick worked on defense projects and said he has a strong sense of patriotism. Throw in a love of travel, and it’s not surprising he took the Stephen Ambrose Historical Tour and subsequently developed a presentation that he wants to share with others.
“I’ve visited and explored over 60 countries and territories,” said Emrick, who worked in corporate management before retiring to Fairfield Glade in 2001. “I’ve visited Normandy three or four times and loved the strategy and tactics of the D-Day invasion. I wanted to bring a greater understanding of it to the people who know about the event and to educate those who never knew about Normandy and the sacrifices people made and why it’s a major reason we’re here today.”
The D-Day invasion took place in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944, following several years of planning. The armada consisted of an estimated 11,590 planes, 5,333 ships and landing craft, 20,000 vehicles and nearly 153,000 troops. It traveled 100 miles across the English Channel to the beaches of Normandy.
Additionally, they brought along the Mulbury Harbors, two pre-fabricated harbors that took 6 months to make by 55,000 workers and involved the pouring of 1 million tons of concrete. The Allies encountered stiff resistance and suffered nearly 4,500 casualties on D-Day before securing the five beaches. That marked the beginning of an Allied push that drove the German troops out of the countries they had occupied in Western Europe.
These events have been chronicled in a number of movies and books. There are hundreds of lesser known stories surrounding the buildup and invasion. Emrick addresses a number of these in his presentation.
There’s Alan Turing, a math genius who headed up a group of cryptographers that cracked an “unbreakable” German code.
“He’s credited with shortening the war by two years,” Emrick said.
Juan Pujol Garcia was a Spanish farmer and a master of disguises who offered his services to the Allied forces. When he was turned down, Garcia, nicknamed Garbo in a nod to the enigmatic actress, went to the Germans and was quickly recruited as a spy. He served as a double agent, with his ultimate loyalty being to the Allies.
Gen. George Patton was a tactical genius whose aggressive style and temper got him in trouble with his superiors. He was relegated to set up, with the help of moviemakers and magicians, a ghost army in England that was preparing to attack the beach at Calais, located 20 miles across the Channel from England and considered by the Germans as the most likely place for an Allied invasion. The attack was a diversion and never took place.
There were fierce battles and heroism displayed by Gen. Jim Gavin, Dick Winters, Pvt. Chas DeGlopper and Gen. Teddy Roosevelt Jr.
Ironically, the action, or lack thereof, on the part of some German generals impacted the invasion and possibly the outcome.
“Hitler was sleeping in,” Emrick said. “The generals were afraid to wake him up. They waited several hours before telling him about the invasion.”
Emrick was one of about 12,000 people who were on hand for the D-Day ceremony. Among the attendees were President Trump and France’s President Macron and a number of D-Day and World War II veterans. With the iconic white crosses marking the graves of 9,388 Allied soldiers in the background, they watched a number of flyovers on a day that Emrick is unlikely to forget.
“It was very stirring,” Emrick said.
Emrick comes from a military family and said feelings of patriotism started at an early age. He added he always enjoyed playing patriotic songs as a band member in school and with various organizations and loved military movies.
The D-Day presentation reflects his patriotism and appreciation for the sacrifices made to preserve democracy.
“I appreciate the sacrifices the Greatest Generation offered,” Emrick said. “Think of the impact of the Normandy invasion on the world. It was absolutely vital to the future and what we have today,” Emrick said.
