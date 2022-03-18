March is recognized as “Women’s History Month” and the DAR recognizes several women who aided in the cause of the American Revolution. One such lady is Anne Hennis Trotter Bailey. The Crab-Orchard Chapter is pleased to honor her as the Patriot of the Month.
It is believed that Anne Hennis was born in England about 1742 and immigrated to Virginia at about the age of 19. In 1765, she married Richard Trotter who was a veteran of the French and Indian War and was killed at the Battle of Point Pleasant in October 1774. She and Trotter had one son. Anne then married John Bailey in 1785.
There are many legends surrounding the life of Anne Hennis Trotter Bailey; however, one of the first references to Anne is from Anne Newport Royall’s Sketches of History, Life, and Manners in the United States written in 1826. According to Royall, during the Revolutionary War, Anne Hennis Trotter Bailey “would shoulder her rifle, hand her shot-pouch over her shoulder and lead a horse laden with ammunition to the army….” Fort Lee at the site of present-day Charleston, West Virginia, is thought to be the referenced army. Anne died in November 1825 with her remains interred in Tu-Endie-Wei Park in Point Pleasant, WV, near the spot where her first husband was killed.
As we begin to celebrate America’s 250 years, we must not forget those who supported, fought, and served during the Revolutionary War for the freedoms of today. Although it was primarily the men who fought, women made contributions also. Some women tried to dress to pass themselves off as men to join the militia while others served along their husbands and took up the gun or cannon when their husband was no longer able. Other women served as spies or provided aid to the soldiers. If you are a descendant of a patriot woman and would like to honor her for her service, there is no better way than to become a member of The Crab-Orchard Chapter.
Membership in DAR is a unique opportunity to honor one’s lineage and heritage as a descendant of a Patriot of the American Revolution. Membership is open to any woman, 18 years or older, who can prove lineal descent to a Revolutionary War patriot in DAR. For more information, please contact Regent Nancy Mitchell by email at dar-2019-22@hotmail.com or call 315-559-1740.
