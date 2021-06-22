“The Hug,” by the late Jackie Cone, is the latest addition to the Art Center’s Sculpture Trail. Art Guild President, Deanna Magdich, dedicated the marble sculpture during the May “First Friday” Reception. Donated by Jackie’s family, “The Hug” was painstakingly chiseled from marble over the course of a year and represented who Jackie was, a lover of people, who always had a warm hug for nearly everyone she met.
Jackie grew up with a love of art, particularly portrait sculptures. She graduated with a degree in art from American University in Washington D.C. and studied with several well-known sculptors. Her artwork can be found in many parts of the country, primarily in the D.C. area.
She also had a love for golf, entering and winning tournaments in Maryland, and eventually became a golf pro, teaching men, women, children, and the blind.
Jackie and her family lived in Ohio in the 1970’s where she committed her life to Christ and served as a part-time missionary, traveling to countries including Egypt, Iraq, and Syria.
She moved to Fairfield Glade in the early 2000’s where she continued to serve the Lord as a missionary. Jackie immediately got involved in the Fairfield Glade community; she played and taught golf lessons and continued to create and teach art at the Art Center in Fairfield Glade. Jackie also loved the trails in the area and was an avid hiker.
The following is a quote from Jackie’s daughter, Deb Cone Halsey, “We are all so happy that Mom’s beautiful marble sculpture, which has moved with her since we were children, now has a place to reside on the Art Center’s sculpture trail!
Thanks to the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade for honoring our mother in this way. It means so much to us.”
The Art Center and its sculpture trail are located at 451 Lakeview Drive. The Art Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All artwork in the gallery is available for purchase. Unique gifts can also be found in the Art Center’s new retail space, “Endless Possibilities, Fine Arts and Crafts.” For more information, visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
