Ernest Pugh of Mayland, TN, is the reason I am a living person today. I have known of him all my life. He sacrificed his life on July 12, 1944, in a place called LaMeauffe, just north of St. Lo, France. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his actions on that day.
The Allies considered St. Lo to be a key stronghold they must retake from the German Army in order to progress to the liberation of Paris and the whole of France as well as the Netherlands. It was a bloody and hard-fought battle, part of the Normandy campaign. Many young American soldiers were lost in the Allied efforts to retake the war torn town and the surrounding territory.
On that day in 1944, Ernie Pugh and my dad, Charles G. Stephens, were infantry soldiers, part of a squad that was assigned to cover the withdrawal of two platoons which had encountered flanking machine gun fire while advancing down a sunken road just outside of St. Lo. The small squad provided the cover fire and the platoons were able to escape the German onslaught. Now stuck themselves and under heavy enemy fire, they had to have someone cover their own escape.
According to the Silver Star citation, “After the platoons had successfully withdrawn, Private Pugh volunteered to cover the withdrawal of his own squad. As the last elements of his quad withdrew, enemy infantrymen rushed his position. He succeeded in killing three of the enemy before he himself was killed.”
Dad was born and raised in Blount County, TN, and it is probably the Tennessee connection that drew he and Ernie together. both served in the 137th Infantry Regiment, Company E. Dad was captured by the German Army in September 1944 and liberated in April 1945 from Stalag VIIA in Mooseburg, Germany.
I knew my Dad revered Ernie Pugh. I did not however know the details until I recently read the citation of his heroic actions on that day. Dad could hardly speak of him without tears and choked words. He knew he owed him everything. He visited with and stayed in touch with Ernie’s parents and brothers and sisters, often visiting his grave on Memorial Day at the Pugh Cemetery in Mayland.
He was treated by the Pugh family like one of their own. Perhaps in their hearts, a part of Ernie lived on thru Dad. I know after reading about what Ernie Pugh did, a part of him will live in my heart, as it did in Dad’s.
Over 100,000 Silver Stars were awarded by the Army in World War II alone. It is an award for gallantry and self-sacrifice in the line of duty. As I reflect on what Ernie Pugh did, I am humbled by how many like me live now because of the sacrifice of others like Ernie Pugh. If not for Ernie, according to my Dad, he too would have been killed and my sister and I would not exist. If you look at it generationally, possibly millions of us owe our lives to heroes like Ernie Pugh — ordinary men and women who did extraordinary things.
Gallantry is no stranger to the United States military. In the many conflicts our young country has been involved in, soldiers from our country have willingly given their own lives so others could live. The American military is celebrated across the globe. Not just for its intimidation but for its soul, its giving spirit. The United States military soldiers’ willingness to give so others have freedom and a future is so far reaching it is impossible to calculate. Private Ernest C. Pugh of Mayland gave all that to me and I will always be grateful.
His citation ends with, “The gallant actions of Private Pugh, whose self-sacrifice enabled his comrades to withdraw from a precarious position, reflect the highest credit upon his character as a soldier and upon the military service.”
May the many sacrifices of our military and those men like Private Pugh never be forgotten. He was a husband, a son, and a brother, as well as friend to his brothers in arms. Eternally rest in peace Ernest Charles Pugh and thank you.
