Fair Park Senior Center billiards room is the place to be, equipped with four tables and everything you need to play. There are no membership fees or dues. Our only requirement is that you are age 60 or above. Our billiards room is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and see us!
* * *
Ladies Night Luau — Grab your family and friends and join us for a night of fun for women of all ages. We will have free bags, bling and things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes, silent auction and pulled pork dinner.
Tickets are $15 and includes your dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau is set for June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve your tickets. You can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public. We hope to see you all there!
* * *
The SilverSneakers program is back!
Join us in the nation’s leading community fitness program designed specifically for seniors.
SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement and accountability by providing members with regular exercise (strength training, aerobics, balance and flexibility) and social opportunities.
This program is covered by some health insurance providers, if your health insurance provider does not cover the program there is a $3 class fee.
Weekly SilverSneakers classes are:
• Monday — A beginners style class that’s open to anyone whether beginner or advanced.
• Tuesday and Thursday — Circuit class that focuses on cardio and upper body strength training while incorporating in balance and flexibility.
All classes start at 8:30 a.m.
* * *
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together. They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts the Getting Through It Together — Living with Chronic Illness support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m.
If you are interested in attending and would like more information please call Alicia at the center.
* * *
For a full list of special monthly classes and events, stop by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, visit for a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar. There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
