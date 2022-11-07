“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” opened on Friday and is now playing on the Cumberland County Playhouse MainStage through Dec. 21.
We all remember the story. We all sat in a circle on the reading rug while our school librarians read it to us in the third grade. It is a memory we all share. Now, we can watch it live at CCP.
The Playhouse has presented “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in the past, but director Weslie Webster said, “This is our first time doing the musical version and, I think, it adds even more to the story and complements the story so well. There’s a lot of different styles of music in it all from around the ‘60s, so it’s a very nostalgic piece.”
Webster continued, “Some of it’s really jazzy. It’s just exciting to hear that music, especially to a holiday Christmas piece, I really do think it adds a whole other layer to the story.”
The musical is set in the 1960s and follows the story of how members of a community church congregation label, ostracize and judge the underprivileged, unsupervised and unwieldy half-dozen Herdman kids; in their minds, a stain on their perfect little town.
It’s almost time to have auditions for the annual Christmas pageant when an accident befalls pageant director Helen Armstrong, and she forces Grace to replace her with a the useful prodding of emotional manipulation.
Nicknamed them the “Horrible Herdmans” by the some of the congregants, the disheveled children embrace it and prove them right by being bullies and cads, terrorizing the town’s children at school. The only place the “good” kids at school can find sanctuary is the church, where there are no Herdmans.
That is, until Grace’s son, Charlie, gets tired of the Herdmans stealing his lunch every day and tells them they can have his lunch because he gets all the best snacks at church.
Letting the cat out of the bag, the Herdmans show up. Not only that, but they want to be in the Christmas pageant.
Things literally go up in smoke as the Herdmans take over the church in a kind of inmates-take-over-the-asylum way.
Caught between her family, the church and the Herdmans, Grace puts her name to good use.
As it turned out, the Herdmans weren’t the only ones who needed a little grace, and the church gets a lesson on right(eous) and wrong.
The show is double cast, and each cast offers the same musical in two unique performances. I highly encourage getting the full experience of the production by watching both casts in action.
Webster said that the double cast is made up of a nice mixture of experienced Playhouse kids and new ones, adding that the older ones stepped up into role model positions for the younger ones.
“The excitement on the younger ones’ faces when something new is added, like the lights and the costumes,” Webster said, “it’s like Christmas for me to watch them learn and grow. Really, that sense of accomplishment from all of them, to watch them feel proud of themselves, was so rewarding for me.”
With nearly 50 kids making up both casts, Webster laughed and said, “They are very much authentically children. So, trying to marry being authentic children on stage with actually some of the rules about stage… is always really a big challenge, too, to get them to understand how to tell the story on stage and still be real kids at the same time.”
Webster is Grace in real life when it comes to directing the children.
“You have to be super patient,” she said. “There is nothing more rewarding than directing the kids.”
Though it makes for a fluid viewing experience, Webster added that one of the challenges with the show was that it is written like a modern musical in which scenes flow into one another. With limited time between sets, they had to get creative with their technical theater team for scene and costume changes, while not taking away from the fluidity of the story.
“So, that the show flows the way it’s supposed to,” she said. “That’s always a challenge technically.”
Webster’s favorite part of the show is the 20 minutes dedicated to the pageant itself, because it includes the transformation of the Herdmans.
“It’s funny, but moving,” she said.
Webster encouraged that the show isn’t just for kids. It is an enjoyable theater experience for audience members of all ages that will leave you very much in the Christmas mood.
“I’m just so proud of all the kids,” she said. “I’m just so proud of how they are working together as a team to bring this story to life.”
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is the hottest ticket in town right now, but reserve yours before they go up in smoke faster than Imogene Herdman’s cigar in the church kitchen! Visit ccplayhouse.com or call the Box Office at 484-5000 for ticket information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.