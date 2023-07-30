The Knights of Columbus Council 8152, representing St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, and KinD Charities of Tennessee, a 501(c)3 charity formed by the Knights of Columbus, presented a donation of $5,800 to The Arc of Cumberland County at The Arc annual meeting and picnic on July 6.
The donation will go to support Structured Athletics of Cumberland County and Special Olympics of Cumberland County.
The combination of programs provide year-round athletic activities for children and adults with intellectual and other disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness skills and experience friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.
More than 120 people attended the annual meeting of The Arc of Cumberland County, a family-based organization committed to securing rights and opportunities for all people with intellectual and other disabilities.
Their 2023 Community Awards were presented, and Structured Athletics trophies were awarded to athletes who participated in at least two sports this year.
A family picnic followed with barbecue and all the fixings provided by the Flying Pig in Crossville.
Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal men’s organization founded in 1882 on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.
Charity and faith are at the heart of their work, which is to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled, and needy members of the community.
Council 8152 is a regular contributor to The Arc Cumberland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.