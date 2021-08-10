Murder, mayhem, and merriment take center stage in the Adventure Theater, as the Cumberland County Playhouse presents The 39 Steps beginning Friday, August 13.
Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the John Buchan novel and the Alfred Hitchcock film, this two-time Tony Award-winning treat is packed with non-stop laughs.
When Richard Hannay (Britt Hancock, Godspell), a British everyman dissatisfied with his uneventful life, meets the beautiful, mysterious Annabella Schmidt (Hannah Hays, Clue, who also plays the other women Richard encounters in the show), his life suddenly becomes anything but uneventful. Soon after he takes her home, she’s murdered, and Richard — now pursued by a shadowy organization called the 39 Steps — has to flee London. The show then hurtles our now-notorious fugitive from London, north by northwest to the Scottish Highlands. Can he save Britain from a den of devious spies?
Jason Ross (Driving Miss Daisy) and Daniel Black (Duck Hunter Shoots Angel) complete the cast, playing over 150 characters in this fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure. Directing this breathless mix of suspense, mystery, and hilarity is René Pulliam, who directed and choreographed the Playhouse’s groundbreaking A Chorus Line in 2015.
The 39 Steps contains every breathtaking scene from the award-winning film — including the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape on the Forth Bridge, the first theatrical bi-plane crash ever staged, and the sensational death-defying finale in the London Palladium! The 39 Steps runs through Sept. 30, is rated PG, and is sponsored by Atlas Real Estate, Tracey Barnes, Owner/Broker.
Currently at the Playhouse: Godspell on the Mainstage through Aug. 22, rated PG, and co-sponsored by The Pour House Bistro and Fairfield Glade Resort; and Always… Patsy Cline starring Kellye Cash and Patty Payne, on the Mainstage through Sept. 2, rated PG, and co-sponsored by Hampton Inn/Comfort Suites, Club Wyndham, and Hospice of Cumberland County.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.