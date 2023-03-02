For International Women’s Day, Cumberland County Playhouse presents “The 19th,” starring Patty Payne in an epic one-night-only event. Come see Patty Payne and cast members Heather McCall, Weslie Webster, Michael Ruff, Jacob Alexander, Regina Pullin, Judy Loyd, Debbie Douglas and Cora Hassberger in “The 19th” on March 8 at 7 p.m.
It’s hard to imagine, but women have only been able to vote for 102 years. Some as close to us as our great-grandmothers and grandmothers could not vote, nor their daughters. That is, until the ratification of the 19th amendment.
It took an entire movement, 72 years of campaigning, and a literal act of Congress, but on Aug. 18, 1920, women were finally granted the right to vote as citizens of this nation.
Compiled by Payne, the historical production explores women’s suffrage.
“I had never really researched much about it,” Payne said. “I knew some of the names of the people, but I didn’t know about Harry T. Burns in Tennessee, that cast the deciding vote, and that was really thrilling to learn. It went from all of that to it being about Tennessee in the end.”
A reprise of the 2020 production in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, Payne has prepared an expanded version of “The 19th,” with actors portraying key historical figures throughout the movement from the first women’s rights convention at Seneca Falls, NY, in 1848 to Tennessee’s war of the roses and the vote that secured women’s suffrage.
“[Payne] has turned that into a full-fledged play,” said CCP Producing Director Bryce McDonald. “She’s expanded the cast. We’re doing this whole historical presentation about the passing of the 19th amendment and how important Tennessee was in that vote. We’re very excited about it.”
Through stories, reenactments, music, images and poems, Payne and company will pay tribute to and celebrate the culmination of all the women who came before and paved a path in the not-so-distant past for their daughters and granddaughters to have the right to vote.
“It’s really thrilling to see what all they had to go through,” Payne said. “I don’t think anybody knows the actual challenge that it was and how much they just worked and worked and worked.”
It changed the country’s political landscape and the landscape of opportunities available to women, from education and careers to consideration and inclusion in male-dominated fields and independence in a patriarchal society.
Though the 19th amendment finally gave women a voice in the steerage of this country, its leadership, laws and direction, Jim Crow Laws denied that right to African American women for another 45 years.
“This is not a boring history lesson,” Payne said. “It’s entertaining and enlightening.”
“The 19th” will also feature Payne’s original song “Remember the Ladies” and Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech.
For ticket information, visit ccplayhouse.com or call the box office at 484-5000.
