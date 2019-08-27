Crossville’s one and only Terri Utsey will dazzle and entertain her legions of fans at noon Sept. 4 in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
Her repertoire is so varied that one has to attend to discover what Terri will amaze us with.
The library will be closed Sept. 2 for Labor Day.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Aug. 29 — Is My Social Security Taxable? [registration required], 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 30 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
• Ralph Breaks the Internet [PG], Friday Night Family Movie, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31 — Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 2 — Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• God Bless the Broken Road [PG], Tuesdays @ the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
• Terri Utsey noon concert]
Great New Books
The Last Widow by Karin Slaughter. Things are never easy for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Will Trent and Sara Linton, the bureau’s newish medical examiner and Will’s lover. Now they battle an evil group intent on launching a deadly epidemic. Fans have waited three years for this Will Trent title. Another strong novel by Slaughter, with complex characters to root for and an antagonist you hope gets what he deserves.
Old Bones by Douglas J Preston and Lincoln Child. Archeologist Nora Kelly takes center stage in this intriguing series launch from Preston and Child. She is contacted by historian Clive Benton, who claims to have located a diary written by the wife of George Donner, who led the doomed Donner Party in 1847. Benton believes that entries in the diary could identify the location of a lost third camp set up by some of the Donner Party, and hopes that Kelly will lead a search for it. As Kelly and her team begin their work in the California mountains, fledgling FBI agent Corrie Swanson looks into the murder of a man found in the exposed grave of Florence Regis, who also has a link to the Donner Party. Swanson’s inquiries lead her to Kelly, and the suspense rises as they get closer to the truth.
The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Frontier by Ian Urbina. The ocean is Earth’s last true frontier, which has led to unrestrained criminality on the waves ranging from piracy to human trafficking to environmental crimes. Pulitzer Prize winner Urbina, who won a Polk Award for the New York Times series on which this book is based, traveled the seas to investigate the industries and people who thrive there, often beyond the law.
Libraries=Information
Almost everyone will experience eye floaters in their lifetime, especially as they get older. They’re those tiny spots or lines that look like they’re in front of the eye, but they are actually floating inside it.
Flashes, which look like streaks of lightning, are more common with age, too.
Most of the time, neither floaters nor flashes are cause for worry. But under certain circumstances, they require immediate medical attention.
Either floaters or flashes can be signs of a posterior vitreous detachment, in which the vitreous separates from the back of the eye — something relatively common after age 50.
People who are nearsighted or have uncontrolled diabetes have a higher risk for floaters and flashes. And trauma, such as a car accident or a punch in the eye can cause a vitreous detachment or a tear.
If floater changes are minor or gradual, there is no need for concern. But if the changes are drastic — such as a dramatic increase in the number of floaters, the sudden onset of floaters, seeing something that seems like a curtain coming down over your vision, or any other decline in your ability to see — they can be a useful warning sign of a retinal tear or detachment.
If you notice these signs, see an eye doctor within 24 hours. If you catch a retinal tear early enough, you can have a laser procedure to have it repaired.
Stingy Schobel Says
Acorns is an app that automatically rounds up your credit card purchases to the nearest dollar. The extra change gets invested in stocks and bonds. Those pennies add up. You can save and invest an average of $30 a month.
There are lots of savings online for those 65 and older. Websites list age-based discounts on everything from restaurant meals to airline tickets.
But you have to know where to look. Start with SeniorLiving.org, DealNews.com and TheSeniorList.com.
For more specific information, search senior discounts.
Library Laugh
What do you call a bee that can’t make up its mind? A Maybe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.