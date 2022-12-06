The Tennessee Valley Theatre will present A Winter Wonderland adult winter formal Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. EST at the theatre (184 W. Jackson Ave., Spring City, TN).
The event will have a 1940s and ’50s theme, though period dress is not required. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres as well as door prizes.
There will be a photographer on site.
Tickets are $25 per couple and $15 per single. Drinks will be offered at $5 each with a three drink maximum. Tickets are available online at tennesseevalleytheatre.com.
