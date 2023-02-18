Early participants in the Plateau Chapter of Tennessee Trails Association in Crossville attending one of the group’s earlier Christmas dinners are, front row from left, Vickie Perdue, Bob Bowman, Susan Weber, Sue and Bill Eldridge, Stephen Perdue (son of Vicki), Leigh Jones; and back row, Diane Parvin, Jean Bowman, Rob Weber, Jim Lifsey, Carolyn Miller, Mary Anne Lifsey, Charlie Jones, Gene Holloway, Nora Beck, Mary Kelly and Myra Holloway.