Tennessee is the birthplace of country music, the home of the King of Rock and Roll, the homeplace of three U.S. Presidents and the site of one of the Manhattan Project uranium enrichment facilities.
But there was a time when Tennessee was the frontier, a vast, unexplored region.
The Tennessee State Museum in Nashville strives to tell the story of that early Tennessee — when it was home to early native people just after the last Ice Age — to modern times.
The museum is entrusted with our most precious treasures, from the items used by early settlers to the diaries of our founding fathers and mothers. These are all housed in the Bill Haslam Center, as the new building was named in 2021, where the state museum moved in 2018.
As former Gov. Haslam noted in his remarks at the dedication, “States have complicated histories, and ours does, too.”
The museum strives to share a variety of voices and views from our state’s history, from the more traditional voices of the men who were called to power in those early governments to the native people forced from their homes, the women who helped build the foundations of the state, and the slaves who toiled unseen and unthanked.
The move to the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson St. next to Bicentennial Mall State Park incorporates multiple storytelling techniques to share Tennessee’s past. It’s organized as a “Tennessee Time Tunnel,” with artifacts, exhibits and stories from the permanent collection and short films to enhance the experience.
The time tunnel offers an overview of the exhibition galleries, which provide a more in-depth look at that time period.
Natural History — take a step back about five million years to learn about the unique geology of Tennessee and its three grant divisions. Many of the artifacts from the the Gray Fossil Site in East Tennessee, where archeologists have uncovered numerous fossils that showcase the biodiversity of the state.
First Peoples — archeologists believe the first peoples of Tennessee moved into the region following the end of the Ice Age. They hunted and gathered to support small groups but eventually formed complex farming societies that were thriving when the first Europeans came into the area.
Forging a Nation — White settlements began in the 1760s. The state played a role in the American Revolution and, later, the War of 1812. This was the time of westward expansion and, consequently, conflict with the native people inhabiting the region. It was also the time of achieving statehood and the emergence of Andrew Jackson and James K. Polk.
The Civil War and Reconstruction — Tennessee was as divided by the Civil War as the nation. This exhibit shares the impact of the Civil War on each county in the state and shares the experiences of Union and Confederate soldiers at the battlefields that dot the state and the African Americans who sought freedom for themselves and their families. It also shares how the terror of former slaves continued following the war through organizations like the Ku Klux Klan and through legal segregation.
Change and Challenge — After the Civil War, Tennesseans faced economic and social changes. This period extends from 1870 through 1945 and includes World War I, Prohibition, the Great Depression and World War II. Of local interest, you’ll see a wanted poster for a prisoner of war who escaped from Camp Crossville.
Tennessee Transforms — The time tunnel ends with the modern era, including Tennessee’s place in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, Lady Vols Coach Pat Summitt and Dolly Parton.
In addition to the self-guided tour of the museum, visitors can also enjoy highlight tours each day at 2 p.m. There is a demonstration of the frontier printshop Fridays at 1 p.m., and kids can enjoy storytime in the children’s gallery Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.
The permanent exhibit helps give a birds-eye-view of our state’s history. Temporary exhibitions allow for a deeper dive into a topic. A recent visit to the museum included Painting the Smokies, which explored how art and artists help bring about the creation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Five artists were highlighted, sharing how their work brought attention to Eastern Tennessee and the grassroots effort to establish a park there.
Art also helped provide a means of support for many artists as they sold their work to the tourists that flocked to the region.
That exhibit closed Jan. 15.
Next up is an exhibit focusing on the 4,978 schools established by Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington in the early 20th century.
Known as Rosenwald Schools, these schools provided educational opportunities for African American students across the Southeast. The schools sought to improve educational attainment among Black students who attended from 1912-1937. There were 354 such schools in Tennessee. The late congressman John Lewis attended one of these schools.
The exhibit will feature photographs taken by Andrew Feiler, who published a book of photos he took at 105 schools and interviews he conducted with former students, teachers and others. His book is also available at the museum store.
The exhibit will be at the Tennessee State Museum Feb. 24-May 21.
The Tennessee State Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
There is no admission charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.