The fourth annual Tennessee Songwriters Week kicks off with qualifying rounds on Jan. 30, 2022. Songwriters from across the state will vie for a chance to showcase their talent at the famed Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, with a prize package including a two-night hotel stay, tickets to a show at the Bluebird Cafe, and membership in the Nashville Songwriters Association International, including mentoring sessions.
The week celebrates the foundation of the craft for which Tennessee is known – music. Tennessee is the home of seven genres of music, making it not only a vital part of our state’s culture and heritage, but arguably our biggest export to the world.
Eighty venues across the state will host the qualifying round, with judges choosing 120 songwriters to advance to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase in late February at venues in Franklin, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis, Johnson City and Gatlinburg.
The songwriters include individuals songwriters, duos and trios. They will perform original work they wrote or co-wrote. Judges will consider the song and performance, originality, vocal and instrumental talent and emotional connection to the audience.
Winners from the six Showcase events will be invited to play their original song at The Bluebird Cafe March 20.
Grinder House Coffee and Stonehaus Winery will host performers for qualifying rounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.