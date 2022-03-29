Well, your Uncle Gib has to admit it. When I read that Tennessee had adopted another state song my first thought was, “Oh no! Not another one!” Tennessee already has ten state songs, the most of any state in the country. Now we have 11.
All states except New Jersey have official state songs. Interestingly enough, New Jersey is the only state that has never had a state song. You have to wonder if they don’t like to sing or don’t have anything to sing about. Maryland had “Maryland My Maryland” but removed it and has not passed a replacement. All other states have at least one state song.
Our new state song was proposed by Sen. Paul Bailey of Sparta and Rep. John Mark Windle of Livingston. Trying to find the lyrics on the internet, all sites said they were not yet available. Going on YouTube and putting in the name, “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee,” I was able to hear the song for the first time. Wow! Good job for Bailey and Windle. The song reaches the heartstrings of the agricultural and natural environment community of the state of Tennessee.
Before she died almost two decades ago at age 94, my mother-in-law complained daily about all the family farms that were disappearing to build houses on. When somebody built a new home in the middle of a field she would say, “That’s a total waste of good farmland.” My, my, how she would carry on now. She would have enjoyed this song.
Performed by Dailey & Vincent and written by Karen Staley, the song includes graphic descriptions of red barn roof, field stones like diamonds, walking horse, mountains and streams to name a few. The chorus is, “I thank God I’m a native son but I love this place as much as anyone. My soul is goin’ to heaven for eternity but I’ll leave my heart in Tennessee.”
So, what are the state songs, you ask. 1925, “My Homeland, Tennessee.” Lyrics by Neil Grayson Taylor, music by Roy Lamont Smith. 1935, “When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee.” Written by Willa Waid Newman. 1955, “My Tennessee.” Adopted as official public school song. Written by Frances Hannah Tranum.
1965, “Tennessee Waltz.” Written by Redd Stewart, composed by Pee Wee King. Famously sung by the “Singin’ Rage, Miss Patti Page” It was recorded by more than 500 artists and sold more than ten million copies. 1982, “Rocky Top.” Written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant. First recorded by the Osborne Brothers and broke top 20 on Billboard Country charts when recorded by Lynn Anderson.
1992, “Tennessee.” Written by Vivian Rorie. 1996, “The Pride of Tennessee.” Written by Fred Congdon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot for the Bicentennial of Tennessee Statehood. 1996, “A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap.” Written by Joan Hanks. 2010, “Smoky Mountain Rain.” Written by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan. Made famous by the recording of Ronnie Milsap, the song made it to No. 1 on music charts. 2012, “Tennessee.” Written by John R. Bean. 2022, “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee.” Written by Karen Staley.
Well, I guess this makes us the happiest, singingest state in the country!
Keep your guitar, fiddle and shotgun (for those Andy Griffith weddings) close at all times.
