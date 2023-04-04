In December 2022, Fair Park Senior Center lost one of its most treasured members, Carol Skiles.
Carol was a champion in Wii bowling, loved bingo, has performed in many of the center’s Palace Theater shows, was a former Senior Queen and will always be remembered for her smile she always wore and the friendships she created here at Fair Park. She will never be forgotten!
As a special tribute to such a special person, the Tennessee Jewells will be performing at Fair Park Senior Center at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. There is no admission fee to this special show.
The Tennessee Jewells held a special place in Carol’s heart. The center is excited to have them perform.
Chair Yoga
Chair yoga is now at Fair Park.
Join in this amazing program instructed by the UT Extension Center.
Chair yoga is ideal for those looking to improve flexibility, grow stronger, get better sleep and more.
To learn more about this program and how to register, call Alicia at 931-484-7416.
And stop by Fair Park to get a full schedule of physical activities and a monthly schedule of events.
Fair Park Nutrition Program
April menus are now available for reservation.
This program provides a hot homemade nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at no charge.
This nutrition program does not have income requirements.
The only requirement is to be a Fair Park Senior Center member and reserve meals.
Call the center during business hours for details on how to sign up and reserve meals.
Stay up to date with the center’s weekly schedule of events and activities by stopping by for a monthly calendar, visiting fairparksenirocenter.org or on Facebook under Fair Park.
