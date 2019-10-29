The Tennessee Folklore Society’s 85th Annual Meeting will be from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park in Byrdstown.
The Tennessee Folklore Society is a statewide organization of professional folklorists, arts presenters, community scholars and others who share an interest in studying, preserving and celebrating the rich folk arts and cultural traditions of Tennessee.
Founded in 1934, the Society publishes the Tennessee Folklore Society Bulletin, the nation’s oldest regional folklore journal. Its operations are managed by Jubilee Community Arts in Knoxville.
The Annual Meeting is a time for members, prospective members and others interested in Tennessee’s folk traditions to gather, present papers and exchange ideas. The proceedings also include a report from Tennessee Arts Commission Folklife Program Director Bradley Hanson on program news and activities.
The meeting will include presentations on several timely topics relating to Tennessee traditional music.
Michael Doubler will speak on the career of his great-grandfather, Grand Ole Opry pioneer Uncle Dave Macon, sharing materials from his new biography, Dixie Dewdrop. James Akenson will reflect on Ken Burns’ recent television documentary Country Music, reactions to and assessments of the series, and its overall impact. Shawn Pitts will discuss Carl Perkins’ early career and discovery of his earliest sides among the Stanton Littlejohn home recordings.
The meeting will also include screening of a video about Tennessee Folklore Society activist and Tennessee State Parks ranger Bob Fulcher from recent Washington ceremonies in which he was awarded the National Heritage Fellowship.
Visit www.tennesseefolklore.org or the group’s Facebook for details.
