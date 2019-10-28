The Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, over 6,000 members strong, elected new officers this year at its annual State Conference in Franklin. The officers will serve for a three-year term, and they have already been active in engaging Tennessee’s daughters to make a difference in their local communities across the state.
The past State Regent, Charlotte Stout Reynolds of in Crossville, was named Honorary State Regent at the conference. She is a member of The Crab-Orchard chapter. Mrs. Reynolds was also elected, with the most votes of any candidate, to the new class of Vice Presidents General by the national organization during Continental Congress in Washington, D.C.
The new State Regent for Tennessee, Cecile Sliger Wimberley of Kingsport, was installed during Continental Congress. Mrs. Wimberley is a graduate of Lipscomb University and the University of Tennessee College of Law. She is a mother of two and wife of a fellow attorney. Dedicating more than a decade to pro bono legal work with non-profits, she is currently Advocacy Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. She is a member of the Long Island chapter.
Mrs. Wimberley recently spoke on the State Capitol grounds, during a ceremony to kick off Constitution Week, held annually in September.
“Since 1955 when the NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 of each year to celebrate the Constitution, our organization has worked hard to make sure that our nation does not forget the amazing document that governs our country. The goal then, which has remained to this day, is threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.”
She also mentioned the upcoming 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which the DAR will commemorate in 2020.
“In Tennessee, we have the distinct privilege of being known as the ‘Perfect 36’ — the last needed state to ratify the amendment. In doing so we secured our state's place in our nation's constitutional history. It is my hope that events like this Bell Ringing will continue on through our future generations, so that we will never forget what was given on our behalf and that we will never know what it is like to be without liberty and freedom from tyranny, which our Constitution ensures for all its citizens.”
Following the ceremony, attendees rang the replica Liberty Bell. The Tennessee Daughters have also held workshops across the state for hundreds of members in Jackson, Murfreesboro and Maryville to kick off new projects related to the DAR’s mission of historic preservation, education and patriotism.
The same weekend as the Bell Ringing, the state’s younger members gathered for a Juniors Retreat, with attendees participating in a cleanup of Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro, as well as planting dogwood trees in the park to honor Mrs. Wimberley’s choice of the dogwood as a symbol for her administration. One of the trees was dedicated in memory of Rebekah Lemley of Springfield, a past Tennessee State Outstanding Junior who passed away earlier this year. Ms. Lemley was a registered nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center serving as the Burn Program manager and director of Camp Hope, VUMC’s camp that supports pediatric burn survivors.
The DAR is on the precipice of announcing its millionth member in its over 125-year history. Women who are interested in joining the organization are encourage to contact their local chapter to learn more.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.
