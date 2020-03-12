Come enjoy an uplifting experience like no other as the Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble continues its 2020 touring season at the Art Circle Public Library in Crossville on Wednesday, March 18, at noon. This 45-minute performance will be a colorful and thought-provoking slate of dances sure to excite, comfort and inspire people of all ages.
For nearly 40 years, TCDE has won acclaim across the globe, representing Tennessee as official dancing goodwill ambassadors. In the wake of world-wide concerns and devastation from area tornadoes, TCDE dancers promise to delight, inspire and give hope to people of all ages as they present dances with the common theme of “Resilience.” These young artists become resilient by working together as they use the international language of dance to communicate emotions common to all who live in this fast and often unpredictable world, and this performance promises that no-matter what you are facing in life, you can be resilient as well.
“Our theme this year is ‘Resilience,’” said Amy Renée Wilson, TCDE’s associate artistic director, “and with the recent storms, among so many other happenings around the world, our children need to learn and remember what this means now more than ever. To stand up after being pushed down, to take a breath, to know setbacks are meant to be overcome, and to be strong again are important lessons for not only children, but also for adults to learn, remember and embrace. We believe that the arts can help do this and our dancers can inspire it.”
The performance is a part of TCDE’s annual “Children Helping Children” Spring Break Tour, where TCDE, in conjunction with The Tennessee Arts Commission’s Touring Program, takes dance to the remotest corners of TN, showing children and adults alike that with dedication and resolve, they can do anything! TCDE continues its mission of “Children Helping Children” by gathering donated school supplies for school districts recently devastated by the rash of tornadoes that destroyed parts of Middle Tennessee.
Please bring any school supplies to donate to the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.