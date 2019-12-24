Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Sevier County
The nation's most visited park has a wealth of hiking opportunities. Get out in nature and discover what wildlife roams this time of year. With waterfalls, forests, panorama views, and caves, the most difficult part of your trip will be choosing which trail to explore.
Frozen Head State Park
Morgan County
Explore 24,000 acres of wilderness made of hiking, biking and horse riding trails. The peak of the Cumberland Mountains at 3,324 ft. is covered in ice and snow in the winter months. Perfect for that always-coveted Tennessee Instagram photo-op.
Fall Creek Falls State Park
Bledsoe & Van Buren counties
Waterfalls, rock formations, streams and gorges can all be found within the 26,000 acres of this park. With 35 hiking trails already mapped out, some which lead you to the elegant waterfall, you can have a full, fun day in Tennessee’s lush outdoors.
Reelfoot Lake State Park
Lake & Obion counties
Submerged cypress trees make this state park a great destination for birding and hiking. Daily bald eagle and waterfowl tours are hosted by expert naturalists. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the Reelfoot Eagle Festival in February.
Natchez Trace State Park
Carroll, Henderson & Benton counties
A wealth of history from animal crossings to Native American trade and travel routes can all be found at the park. Walk through forests and fields and along streams on the 13.5 miles of hiking trails, ranging from half-mile to 4.5 mile trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.