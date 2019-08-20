More than 156,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, making their way across the English Channel on a collection of ships and landing craft.
Among those ships were more than 170 LSTs — Landing Ship, Tank — designed specifically for the task of landing without docks or piers and allowing troops, tanks and cargo to be quickly deposited on the sandy beaches.
“Military officials realized they had no way to put tanks on the beach to support the infantry,” said Karl W. Plitt. “In 11 months they had drawings for the ships ready.”
The U.S. military put 1,051 of the ships into service in both Europe and the Pacific. After they served their purpose in World War II, many of these ships were demilitarized and sold.
Today, the USS LST 325 remains the last fully operational LST from the WWII era. At the time of this writing, the ship is cruising toward Ross’s Landing in Chattanooga for a five-day engagement. It will be available for tours Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon EDT. From there it continues downriver to Decatur, AL, for an engagement.
The Cornfield Navy
The USS LST 325 calls Evansville, IN, its home port. These unique transport vessels were built in Evansville and other Midwestern communities where shipbuilders were familiar with the barges used on the rivers.
The LSTs measured more than 300 feet in length and reached a top speed of 10 knots. They were christened with a variety of less-than-admirable monikers such as “Large Slow Target.”
But these unique amphibious creations could pull right up onto the beach, open the bow door and deposit tanks and soldiers right on the sand. They had plenty of cargo space and could accommodate more than 300 soldiers and all their equipment.
“They were a simple and versatile design,” Plitt said. “They used diesel locomotives to power them. They were reliable and dependable.”
During the D-Day invasion, the ship made 44 trips, taking soldiers and gear to the battlefield and operating as a floating surgery on the way back across the channel. It also took captured prisoners of war back to England.
Plitt is part of the USS LST 325 crew, serving as medic for their annual cruises and helping to maintain this last LST ship.
He visited the ship in 2012 when it stopped in Nashville on the Cumberland River.
“I got recruited there,” he said. The crew was happy to learn he’d been a medic when serving with the police force in Maryland.
Among the crew is a 90-year-old chief engineers.
“He’s a wealth of information about the old engines,” Plitt said.
On the cruises, the crew falls into engineers and deck crew. Members of the deck crew take turns at the watch.
Saved From the Scrapyard
USS LST 325 was sold to Greece in 1964. It was one of about six the country had in Crete.
In 2000, the USS LST Ship Memorial Inc. acquired the ship. Volunteers traveled to Greece and, using parts from the other ships, readied the ship for the 6,500-mile trip to Mobile, AL. It took the volunteers a month to make the journey.
In 2005, the ship was restored and welcomed in Evansville. Soon, the ship will have a new home in Evansville, taking the spot on the river where a barge casino once operated. The facility will be expanded with a museum and theater and better access for individuals with limited mobility.
Upkeep of the ship depends entirely on donations and tour revenue. In 2013, USS LST 325 required a trip to Port Arthur, TX, where it was put in drydock for repairs. The work cost more than $1 million. Plitt said another trip to drydock is coming up in the next few years, so donations and volunteers are welcome.
Admission is $10. Veterans of World War II and Korea are admitted free as are current military personnel in uniform. Children age 5 and under are admitted free and children ages 6-17 are $5 per person.
The tour includes the main deck, troop berthing, tank deck, mess deck, galley, stern, wheel house, officer’s country and the captain’s cabin. The volunteers welcome questions and photos. Please note, the tour does include sets of stairs and is not handicap accessible.
The ship also has a few movie stars on board — two landing craft used in the film Iwo Jima and a Jeep from MASH.
To earn more about the ship or track its journey south, visit lstmemorial.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.