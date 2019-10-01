The fourth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest invites everyone to go back in time to the “Age of Piracy.”
This outdoor daytime interactive entertainment-oriented festival will take place the middle two weekends in October at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman.
Patrons will be transported to the fictional Caribbean town of Port Royale in the Tortugas, circa 1685.
“This year our characters are loosely based on the movies Pirates of the Caribbean and Captain Blood,” said Barrie Paulson, vice president-manager and entertainment director.
The Tennessee Pirate Fest will be open rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20.
The festival location is at 550 Fiske Rd., Harriman. Free field parking is provided. “Come meet the Governor of Port Royale and his daughter, British red coats, townspeople and lots of pirates! Come with a happy heart and sense of adventure, and you’ll have lots of fun.”
Rotating on several stages will be numerous professional acts: Caribbean and Celtic music by Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers, Thunder and Spice, The CrossJacks, PanEZ Steelband, Black Mash Hollow and Timothy Russell.
Portable benches will be on site, but patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Performing interactive comedy or dance shows will be The Tortuga Twins (PG), Einstein Simplified, and Misfit Gypsies. Some acts will be different each weekend, and schedules will be available online and at the entrance.
Patrons are encouraged to dress in costume and enter the Costume Contest. All may share their talents to join a pirate crew in the Pirate Gong Show.
The fun includes a Pirate School, the Governor’s Variety Show, Combat Croquet and a mid-day parade. The Bucketeers will be featured Saturdays.
New kids’ shows this year include Captain Chester, Defender of the Caribbean by Lars Paulson and Peter Pan and Wendy performed by Roane County High School.
New activities include Pirate Olympics. There will also be a scavenger hunt on the slightly spooky Trail of Doom (PG).
Other free activities include corn hole, volleyball, croquet, tetherball, stocks, giant chess and steel drum. There will be other games to play for a fee.
Merchants will help create the village by selling custom crafts such as costumes, leather pouches, drinking horns, soaps, blacksmith items and jewelry.
A variety of festival food will also be available, including smoked turkey legs, Bourbon chicken, Philly steak, fried catfish, chicken wraps, shaved ice, pineapple smoothie served in the pineapple, hot and cold beverages, as well as beer for those 21 and older with valid photo ID. A list of vendors can be found at www.tmfaire.com.
A free showing of the classic pirate movie, Captain Blood, starring Errol Flynn, will begin at 7 p.m. EDT Oct. 5 in the Princess Theatre in Harriman. A pre-show costume contest will start at 6:40; winners by age group will be awarded two free tickets to the Pirate Fest.
Tickets to this year’s Tennessee Pirate Fest are $16 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 5-12; and free admission for ages 4 and younger.
Tickets may be purchased on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit.
Ticket prices include sales tax; however, a $1 convenience fee will be added per entrance ticket for credit usage.
Festival beverage tickets will also be available in $1 increments, or patrons can use exact change to purchase water ($2), soda ($3) or beer ($5).
No ATM will be on site, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips and convenience.
Safety rules include no pets (service animals only), no loaded firearms or sharp weapons (all stage weapons must be sheathed and zip tied), and no outside food or drinks.
There will be no on-site public camping.
Visit www.TNPirateFest.com, “like” the Tennessee Pirate Fest on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319 for more information.
