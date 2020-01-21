The Tennessee Aquarium uses its location on the Tennessee River to share the journey of a drop of water in the Tennessee mountains until it reaches the ocean.
Guests can follow along through two unique exhibits: River Journey and Ocean Journey.
Your ticket gains you admission to both journeys, with the ability to take a break and visit some of the eateries, shops and attractions on Chattanooga’s waterfront.
The River Journey begins in the Appalachian Cove Forest exhibit, which recreates the headwaters of the Tennessee River. There, guests can hear birds chirping and watch the river otters splashing in the water. In the water pools, you get a glimpse of the fish that call the river their home. You can also check out a black snake and rattlesnake in their respective dens.
The River Journey carries visitors through a typical Southeast river environment, with swamps and deltas. You’ll see baby alligators; the nation’s largest salamander, the hellbender; and colorful sunfish, trout, perch and bass. Anglers may find their mouths watering when they see the sporting fish swimming along.
The Tennessee River Gallery looks at the river that has shaped much of our state, and the Tennessee Valley Authority’s system of dams and reservoirs has dramatically impacted the region.
River Giants was a striking exhibit. They have fish in there larger than an adult. You can see freshwater stingrays, Wallago catfish, alligator gar and lake sturgeon.
The river eventually reaches the Mississippi Delta, where the water flows into the Gulf of Mexico and soon becomes part of the Ocean Journey next door.
Here, you can see American alligators that patrol the Alligator Bayou exhibit. Turtles swim gracefully through the water with ducks and birds joining the fish.
The Aquarium has a giant snapping turtle on display that no one would want to meet.
The River Journey also introduces you to species found in rivers around the world: the Amazon, the Congo, the Volga and the Fly rivers. You’ll find fish, frogs, lizards and turtles.
Next up is the Ocean Journey.
This exhibit opened on the aquarium campus in 2005. It begins in a rainforest paradise, with macaws and lemurs on display. Twice each day, the Aquarium’s lemur experts offer special programs about these special residents.
Stingray Bay offers a chance to touch stingrays and a variety of shark species with 100 feet of “shoreline” to make sure everyone has a chance to feel these gentle swimmers.
The Butterfly Garden features species from Asia, Africa, South and Central America. Hundreds of butterflies flutter around the enclosed space. Sometimes, if you’re still and quiet, they may land on you.
Be careful you don’t get any hitchhikers. These exotic species need to stay in their home.
The journey quickly transitions from tropical rainforests to frozen tundras. Penguin’s Rock is home to Gentoo and Macaroni penguins. They like to show off their swimming skills.
Next, in the Secret Reef, you encounter coral, sharks, sea turtles and tropical fish.
Boneless Beauties showcases the graceful invertebrates that can mesmerize you with gentle dance. Jellyfish are much more beautiful when you know they won’t leave a sting, and the Aquarium lets you enjoy them.
The giant Japanese spider crabs can catch you off guard while the giant Pacific octopus works to free treats from closed jars and other puzzles left by his caretakers.
The undersea cavern lets visitors walk under the ocean for panoramic views of the deep ocean habitat. It’s the last stop on the journey, but it offers a diver’s view of saltwater life, with darting fish, sharks and more.
The Tennessee Aquarium doesn’t just provide a gallery of river and ocean inhabitants. They also work to protect imperiled species. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute’s riverfront facility offers a space for research, conservation planning, species protection and education and outreach.
One of the success stories is the lake sturgeon, which disappeared from the Tennessee River more than 50 years ago, thanks to overfishing, poor water quality and pollution. Nearly 180,000 lake sturgeon have been returned to the upper Tennessee River system and 40,000 lake sturgeon to the Cumberland River.
Guests to the Aquarium can reach out and touch one of these majestic creatures in the river journey. They can live up to 152 years in lakes and water 13-30 feet deep — though they’ve been found up to 140 feet deep.
The Aquarium has also been working to protect several species of turtles, and it has named 2020 The Year of the Turtle. Turtles around the world face challenges — loss of habitat, trafficking and hunting.
The Tennessee Aquarium is home to the largest collection of freshwater turtles in North America. In June, the Aquarium welcomed four new turtle hatchlings: two four-eyed turtles and two Beale’s four-eyed turtles. Both species have been listed as endangered for many years.
Coming soon to the Aquarium is the addition of a Turtle Trail in the River Journey that highlights the turtle species on display. In March, Turtles of the World will open. The aquarium IMAX theater will also show Turtle Odyssey 3D opening Feb. 14, which follows Australian Green Sea Turtle Bunju across the ocean.
The Tennessee Aquarium campus is at 1 Broad St. in Chattanooga. It’s open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Eastern time. Learn more at www.tnaqua.org.
