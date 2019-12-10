Spend 12 days of Christmas (or longer) with these special Tennessee light shows that make the season bright.
East Tennessee
at Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, through Jan. 4
Speedway in Lights is the largest holiday light show in the region with approximately 4 miles and 2 million lights.
Other activities include a ride on the BMS Express, a version of the Polar Express complete with hot chocolate and cookies; Santa’s Speedway Sleigh, an open air tram ride with blankets for cozying up and marshmallows for roasting as it makes a 30-minute stop in the Christmas Village; and the only ice skating rink with a 90-minute driving radius of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Gatlinburg, Sevierville & Pigeon Forge, through Feb. 17
The 30th annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest has millions of lights and displays lining the roads for a magical experience. Take the Parkway from Interstate 40 into Sevierville and onto Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Don’t forget to check out side streets with their cheery displays.
Dollywood, Tennessee’s No. 1 attraction, lights up like a Christmas tree with 4 million lights throughout the theme park in Pigeon Forge.
The Parade of Many Colors brings even more holiday cheer as it makes its way down Showstreet. Charming floats, performers and quirky characters including happy peppermint sticks march their way into Christmas every night.
Meander to Glacier Ridge to see the Christmas Light Show set to symphonic music, a unique walk-through of the Aurora Borealis, and lots of illuminated displays and colorful lights.
Chattanooga, through Dec. 31
Holiday dreams come true with 1 million lights during the Enchanted Garden of Lights 4-9 p.m. daily at Rock City. Explore the gardens by night along the pathway illuminated with holiday light displays and ambient live music. See four realms of wonder including The Magic Forest, North Pole Village, Arctic Kingdom and Yule Town. Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and Inara the Ice Queen. Hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies are a sweet end to your visit.
Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $11.95 for ages 3-12 Mondays-Thursdays, and $24.95 for adults and $12.95 for ages 3-12 years old Fridays-Sundays.
The last ticket able to be sold is at 9 p.m. daily.
The attraction is closed Christmas Eve night.
Middle Tennessee
Hidden Hollow
Cookeville, through Dec. 31
This drive-thru light display offers family fun from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. This favorite holiday attraction features multiple light displays throughout the 86-acre park.
Kids can visit with special guests Santa and Frosty and bonfires add to the fun on Saturday nights. The snack bar features Christmas fudge and a gift shop.
Admission is $4 per person on weeknights and $5 per person on weekends.
Hidden Hollow Park is at 1901 Mount Pleasant Rd.
Lebanon, through Jan. 4
Hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights are set to music in the Dancing Lights of Christmas event at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
It’s Middle Tennessee’s largest drive-thru holiday light and music shows. More than 2 million lights along a 2.5-mile route are programmed to music and new, colorful displays.
The attraction is open daily at 5 p.m. rain or shine and on all holidays with an expanded Santa’s village and new Christmas songs. Pop into Santa’s Village for even more fun like pony rides, bungee trampoline, train rides, ice skating, mechanical reindeer ride, inflatables and more.
Nashville, through Dec. 31
Make your holidays merry and bright at GLOW Nashville 4-10 p.m. daily at First Tennessee Park, home of the Nashville Sounds.
Spend an evening walking through displays of more than 4 million lights of larger-than-life, custom sculptures including a 100-foot Christmas tree — the largest in the South. Take a stroll through Santa’s workshop where you can see elves hard at work, take a spin around the Frozen Fortress ice skating rink, race down the 32-foot-tall, 170-foot-long tube park, and grab authentic Nashville gifts from the Winterfest Market. Adults will love the Blitzen Band Box that features fire pits, igloos, custom holiday cocktails and entertainment.
Holiday Lights at
Cheekwood Estate
& Gardens
Nashville, through Jan. 5
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is lit up with 1 million Christmas lights, and it’s open every day of the week except Christmas Day. Tour the gardens, meet Santa’s reindeer, visit the s’mores pits to create gooey snacks, and enjoy music from carolers. Stay warm with seasonal food and drinks like hot chocolate and cider, hot toddies, beer, wine and liquor. Kids will love the new train depot, a larger-than-life display with a slide, climbing net and more lit up for Christmas. Throughout the week, holiday-inspired activities like ceramic ornament decorating, Late Night Lights!, greenery workshops and more are hosted.
