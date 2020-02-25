Crust, sauce and cheese.
Three simple ingredients that form the basis for whatever you imagination can think up.
Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, and it leads to some serious debates on where to get the best slice.
Big Ed’s Pizza in Oak Ridge has been a regional favorite for decades. “Big Ed” Neusel and wife, Ginger, moved to the city in 1970, bringing with them the crust and sauce recipes still used today.
They converted an old drug store into their pizza parlor and made their menu: pizza and beverages. They offer a selection of beer and soft drinks.
Through the years, they adorned the walls with sports memorabilia from Oak Ridge High School, the University of Tennessee and other teams, with autographed photos. It also pays homage to the U.S. military, with photos and souvenirs. Big Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and son David served in the U.S. Navy.
Big Ed insisted on high-quality ingredients. The mozzarella cheese comes directly from Wisconsin and is shredded daily.
They make their own sausage, using Big Ed’s signature spice blend, and hamburger in the restaurant.
They chop fresh produce daily, and the barbecue chicken is smoked on site.
The original booths from the drug store remain. The kitchen is open, and customers can take a seat at the counter and watch their pizza made by hand.
“By doing all this extra work ourselves, we can oversee and control the quality of our pizzas’ ingredients,” says their website.
Just one visit tells you this isn’t your ordinary pizza place.
First, they delivered the pizza to the table and brought along a few pairs of scissors. That’s what they use to cut the slices. It’s also helpful to cut up your slice into bite size pieces.
The pizza parlor on Broadway Ave. recently celebrated 50 years of serving up pizza and drinks to hungry guests.
While the pizza is the same, second-generation owners David and Melissa Neusel have added handicap-accessible restroom facilities and now take credit cards.
Everything else is just the way Big Ed would want it.
Big Ed’s Pizza is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Closed Sunday. All times are Eastern. Learn more at bigedspizzaoakridge.com or call 865-482-4885
