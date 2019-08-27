Fall Creek Falls State Park has an abundance of trails for every age and skill level, and is a year-round destination for outdoor fun. During the summer, swimming at the waterfall is one of the most popular activities. The swimming area is located by the Betty Dunn Nature Center and is accessible by a wooden staircase that leads to the water. It is an ideal spot to visit at the park after a hike in the summer. In addition to the swimming area, there are many pavilions that are ideal for big groups, picnic lunches or grilling. Playgrounds are also in the area for children to use.
The swinging bridge is in the same location and actually is above one of the smaller waterfalls. Across the bridge, there are many trails and overlooks to visit. Hikers should stop and view the unique, marked overlooks that provide wonderful views of waterfalls, virgin hardwood timber, gorges and more. Visitors of the park could spend an entire day just exploring this area of the park.
There are many different trail options depending on which direction hikers choose to go. Two options are: the Gorge Overlook Trail, a 1.2 natural surface trail, and the Woodland Trail, a 0.9 mile trail. As hikers explore the woods, the trees provide a nice cover from the harsh sunlight in the summer months. Along the trail, there are signs marking the distance and options for trail connections. Hikers can visit the famous falls while on this trail, or they can continue left and go to the Lower Loop (Cane Creek Overnight Trail), a 13.2 mile natural surface trail, or even to the Bike Trail, a 3.4 mile paved trail.
One trail combination is the Gorge Overlook Trail plus the Bike Trail. Hikers can walk all the way from the nature center to the end of the paved bike trail, and then head back to the start. This trail connection is about 6 miles in total and may take three to four hours to complete. It features many idyllic spots along the way, including a bridge across a fast-flowing stream that looks like a burnt orange from the natural clay. It has some uphill spots, but is mostly a level trail. The bike trail section has a wonderful view of the river along its entirety. Many visitors to the park can be seen fishing, kayaking and canoeing on the river. The forest is lush and green this time of year at the park, and looks almost magical as the sun goes down. This trail connection is long, but allows hikers to see many different spots in the park.
Fall Creek Falls State Park is made up of 26,000 acres across the eastern top of the Cumberland Plateau. Fall Creek Falls, the namesake of the park, is 256 feet tall which makes it one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern U.S. It is located in Bledsoe and Van Buren Counties and can be entered from Hwy 111 or Hwy 30. The park came into existence in 1937 when the federal government started to purchase the eroded land around Fall Creek Falls. The Works Project Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps restored the forest and constructed park facilities the next year. In 1944, the National Park Service gave ownership of the park to Tennessee.
Fall Creek Falls State Park continues to be a beautiful part of Tennessee and an inviting tourist spot year after year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.