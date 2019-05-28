Less than two hours from Crossville, adventurers can find one of America’s largest natural bridges located right here in Tennessee: the Twin Arches. The arches are accessible by a short hike on the Jamestown side of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.
Big South Fork spans 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau, stretching from Morgan County, TN, all the way into Kentucky. BSF is famous for it’s extravagant geography and gorgeous hikes.
One of the most famous hikes is the previously-mentioned 1.4-mile loop to the famous Twin Arches.
The arches are two massive, naturally-formed sandstone arches and are known separately as the North and South Arch. The South Arch is the larger of the two, standing at 103 feet high, has a clearance of 70 feet, and spans 135 feet between the inside of the base.
The North Arch stands at 62 feet high with a clearance of 51 feet and a span of 93 feet.
From the parking lot located on Twin Arches Lane, adventurers will be able to take one of two ways to the arch, as the trail is a loop. The trail features natural paths through the woods and man-made stairs down the steepest ledges.
Where the trail splits, the left turn will take hikers down to the bottom of the arches, while the right turn will lead individuals to the top of the arches. Both sides of the loop feature fantastic scenery and plant life along the way.
The top of the South Arch also features a fantastic vantage point over the tree line to see for miles to the east and north. Be aware that the path to the top vantage point includes a rigorous climb up two rock faces, and is only recommended for those who are physically able to climb.
To get to the Twin Arches trail from Crossville, adventurers should head north on Highway 127, going through Clarkrange and on to Jamestown until turning right on Pickett Park Highway (Highway 154).
After turning onto Highway 154, adventurers will pass the most known entrance into Big South Fork, Highway 297, on their right. After passing 297, the turn for Divide Road will be two miles ahead on the right. Stay on Divide Road until Twin Arches Lane appears on the right.
Divide Road and Twin Arches Lane are both one-lane gravel roads.
The drive will take approximately one hour and 20 minutes if leaving from the Cumberland County Courthouse.
