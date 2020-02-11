For guests to the Smokies looking for a dinner show experience that combines a mountain of delicious food and a long-running crazy family feud, the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show has all the elements needed for an entertaining night out in Pigeon Forge.
Guests become part of one of the longest-running feuds in history, as they take sides with either the Hatfield family or the McCoy family throughout a two-hour journey that begins with a four-course feast.
The show features side-splitting comedy, musical acts with sensational singing, dancing and mountain clogging, and some “explosive” stunts that give the show a true bang.
In addition to the talents and antics of the two families, the town sheriff and mayor entertain guests in an adventure that includes competitions and stunts on the “mountainside” and in the 24-foot deep swimming hole that is part of the show set.
Not only are folks guaranteed to laugh as they become part of the feudin’ family fun, but everyone is sure not to leave hungry. That’s because the experience starts off with an all-you-can-eat meal served up with all the best Southern favorites.
The meal begins with Southern-style creamy soup and hot homemade bread. Next, country classics like fried chicken, open-pit pulled pork barbecue, mashed potatoes, buttery corn on the cob, and cole slaw are served. A specialty dessert and tea or coffee complete the meal.
As guests finish up their meals, they might notice some familiar faces on stage as their waiters and waitresses join in on the excitement on stage.
From the start, the feud is action packed with “battles” of musical talents, clogging and dancing, and dozens of imaginative diving stunts. Guests will be amazed as the stage features dancing one minute and then morphs into a pool equipped with boats and diving boards.
During the show, even the audience becomes part of the feud by taking part in competitions set at the Sevier County Fair.
All children in attendance get in on the act during a portion of the show, creating memories that will last long after this crazy feud is over for the night.
“The cast pours their heart into every performance,” said Jamie Parish, general manager of Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud. “We invite audiences to become a part of our ‘feudin’ family’ and create memories that will have them laughing long after the show is over.”
Reservations and showtimes are available at 865-908-7469 or at hatfieldmccoydinnerfeud.com. Guests should arrive 45 minutes prior to showtime for dinner.
