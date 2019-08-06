The heat index was climbing as 16 hikers set off with a National Park Service Ranger July 20 to explore the trail around the historic Burnt Mill Bridge in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.
Among the hikers was Obert Ellis. At 93, he took the honors as the most senior hiker present. He hiked with his grandson, Jason Koger, and Koger’s wife, Sheena.
“It was a beautiful hike today,” Ellis said as the group emerged from the 4.3-mile loop trail.
Ellis has spent most of his life in the Mount Helen community near the park, and he’s hiked several other trails in the Big South Fork.
“I’ve done Honey Creek before,” he said, referring to the nearby loop trail, “But I never walked this one before.”
He can now mark that one off his list and add to his growing foot mileage. The World War II veteran logged 1,044 miles from October 2011 to 2012, and he’s just kept on walking ever since, including a 90th birthday stroll 18 miles to Jamestown where he enjoyed dinner before a drive home.
“I just like to walk. It’s good for you,” he said.
Ranger-led hikes, held throughout the summer at the Big South Fork, offer an opportunity for everyone to put on their hiking boots and explore a new trail. Rangers can share unique features of the trail or the area’s history prior to becoming a national recreation area. These events also make it easy for folks to enjoy the park with a group and meet new friends.
Burnt Mill Bridge was once a one-lane bridge crossing Clear Fork River, a tributary of the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River. It was built in 1911 and uses a Pratt through-truss span on the east and a half-hip Pratt pony truss on the west.
Cars used the bridge until 2006 when a new two-lawn concrete bridge was completed. The old bridge has had the wooden deck replaced and it’s a popular spot for photos, swimming, fishing and hiking.
The loop trail begins upstream from the bridge, following Clear Fork for about 1.5 miles. There are backcountry camping spots in this area, but be sure to get your permit before setting up your campsite.
The trail takes a turn and goes up, up, up for a while, taking hikers to the top of the ridge. When you cross Honey Creek Loop Rd., you’re about 1.5 miles from the parking lot. The hike descends back down the ridge and toward the river. There are some steep spots in this section, and hikers should use care and watch their footing.
The trail levels out and follows the river a bit before returning to the bridge. There, you climb up to the road and cross back to the parking area.
Anglers can try their luck catching the fish that call the waters home, such as smallmouth bass, muskie, walley, trout and colorful sunfish.
Swimming is also popular, but be warned the currents can sometimes be swift and strong.
This stretch of river is also popular among paddlers, who enjoy the 10-mile run from Brewster Bridge near Rugby to Burnt Mill Bridge. The stretch includes class II and III rapids. The 11-mile section from Burnt Mill Bridge to Leatherwood Ford includes class III-IV rapids. Paddlers should go in groups and be experienced for the level of river they choose. Check river gauges to check water levels as the rivers of the Big South Fork are rain dependent.
Upcoming events:
Healthy Hike to Gentlemen’s Swimming Hole
Offered Aug., 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 & 31
10 a.m. EDT
Moderate 2.3-mile hike along Clear Fork Creek past Gentleman’s Swimming Hole, Meeting of the Waters, Witch’s Cave, Buck’s Mill site and more. Bring water and snacks and wear appropriate clothing for the weather.
Getting There:
From Hwy. 52: Turn onto W. Robbins Rd. 3.8 miles to Honey Creek Loop. The parking area will be on the left.
