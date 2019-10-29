October makes witch hunters of us all. On another Tennessee Adventure, I and the family took a Sunday drive to Adams, TN, where the infamous Bell Witch Cave is a popular tourist attraction.
The property of the Kirby family, who has owned the southernmost acreage of what had been a part of the Bell Farm for the last 26 years, is where the Bell Witch Cave is located along the Red River.
A replica of the 1800s Bell Farm cabin sits on the property as well and tours of the cabin and the cave are offered separately or as a bundle.
What remains of John Bell’s farm abuts the Kirbys’ property and is still under the ownership of the Bell estate. It was where the original Bell family cabin stood, where the original family graveyard was — and where most of the haunting took place.
As landowner Chris Kirby began the cave tour, she told our group that not long after they had bought the property, her then 12-year-old daughter had visited the cave and found a beautiful geode and took the crystal home.
That very weekend, their barn collapsed and they lost a $30,000 crop of tobacco, and nearly lost the farm over it.
Kirby said, “I don’t know if it was just a coincidence or not, but we brought the crystal back to the cave and we have never taken anything else out of it.”
It turns out her little girl was the same age as Elizabeth “Betsy” Bell, the youngest daughter of John Bell, when she began to be assaulted by the so-called Bell Witch in 1817.
Kirby led us through the cave along the creek bed that runs through it and down into the river from the bluff where we entered.
“This is part of Tennessee history,” said Kirby. “There has never been anything like this ever recorded anywhere else in history. This is an awesome story, and it’s very well documented. This was witnessed by hundreds of people during the three years of the haunting. And some people did read the handwritten accounts of what they saw and heard.”
Among the things Kirby showed us was a Native Indian stone box grave that she said the previous owners had found in a burial ground on the property and moved it and the skeleton that was inside it into the cave. Kirby said an anthropologist had studied the skeleton and said it was a young Native Indian girl of the Mississippian Era who had died 300-400 years before. The skeleton was later stolen, but the open stone box is still there.
Kirby also other remains were found in a box in the shed when they bought the property; again, relics disturbed by the previous owners. She said she gave them to a university professor who could return them to the Native Nations for proper burial.
“This area here along the Red River was very heavily populated with Indians. We’ve got buckets and buckets of artifacts that we’ve found right here on our farm,” said Kirby.
I wondered if the young Native American Indian girl was about the same age when she died as Betsy Bell and Kirby’s daughter were when they experienced those happenings.
Kirby said John Bell bought the 220 acres that became known as the Bell Farm in 1806. After Bell died, his property was divided and the portion now owned by the Kirbys was given to Betsy Bell. Many years later the farm was sold out of the family.
“Sometimes we do hear things in here,” Kirby said. She said she and her cousin captured voices on audio equipment set up in the cave overnight. She’s also experienced and had others send photos of orbs and light
She said the Bells used the cave for refrigeration. Only one incident in the cave that involved the spirit that haunted the Bells. Some of John Bell’s kids, their friends and a boy got stuck while exploring. It was said that something unseen grabbed the boy’s legs and pulled him out before he suffocated in the mud. After this incident, everyone referred to the cave as the Bell Witch Cave and the name stuck.
“Nobody knows for sure what the Bell Witch really was,” said Kirby. “My theory is not worth anything and I might be way off base. But I’ve always thought that maybe the cave might have been where this thing actually originated. I think it might have had something to do with the Indians, and maybe some of the rituals or ceremonies that they might have been performing in this cave. Now that Indian burial ground above the mouth of the cave, I don’t think that that’s a coincidence that it’s there. I think it’s there for a reason. I think it’s all tied into the haunting of the Bell family.”
Bell Witch Cave is at 430 Keysburg Rd., Adams. Visit www.bellwitchcave.com or call 615-696-3055. Tours are held Saturdays and Sundays in May, and Thursday-Sunday from Labor Day to Oct. 31, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m. Cave tours are $12, cabin tours are $8 and combo tours are $18. Look for special dates and times the last two weekends in October.
