The magic of trains at Christmas time has tugged at the heart strings of children and adults for decades. From the popular toy train around the Christmas tree to the amazing Polar Express that runs to the North Pole in the popular movie that features a doubting boy that discovers the magic of “believing” there is something about trains that resonates with everyone.
Whether it is the chug of the train as it pulls down the railroad track or the loud whistle that lets everyone know the train is on its way, it’s heart warming the way you feel as you settle in for the ride.
Time stops for a brief moment and allows you and the family to share special family time where you can all live in the child like awe of the thrill of riding a train and the destination to come.
Tennessee Valley Railroad
North Pole Limited
Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 27-28
75 minutes
$25-$70 ages 1 and older
This imaginary journey to the North Pole includes refreshments, storytelling, occasional sing-a-longs and views of outdoor lighted displays. Santa boards at the “North Pole” destination and makes his way through train cars to greet and present keepsakes to each child. Tickets should be purchased in advance at tvrail.com to guarantee seating; ages 1 and older require a ticket. Arrive 30 minutes to an hour before departure time.
Grand Junction Depot
4119 Cromwell Rd., Chattanooga
Santa’s Hiwassee Holiday Train
$22 ages 2 and older
75 minutes
This ride along the Hiwassee River from Delano to Reliance includes light refreshments, storytelling, Christmas carols and Santa personally greeting each guest. Tickets should be purchased in advance at tvrail.com to guarantee seating. Arrive 30 minutes to an hour before departure time.
Hiwassee River Railroad
9406 Hwy. 411, Delano
Big South Fork Scenic Railway
Polar Express 2019
About 1 hour
Dec. 18-22
$40-$55 ages 3 and older
Santa personally gives all riders their first Christmas gift on Kentucky’s only official Polar Express. Meet the elves, sing Christmas carols, read along with Chris Van Allsburg’s story that inspired the journey while munching on refreshments. Everyone is encouraged to wear their pajamas on this special holiday train ride. Tickets should be purchased in advance at stearnsthepolarexpressride.com to guarantee seating. Arrive 30 minutes to an hour before departure time.
Stearns Depot
66 Henderson St., Stearns, KY
Three Rivers Rambler
Christmas Lantern Express
About 2 hours
Dec. 18-20 and Dec. 23
$7.50 ages 1-2
$16 ages 3-12
$28.50 adults
$27.50 ages 56 and older
Complimentary refreshments, festive decorations and East Tennessee celebrity readers of Karen C. Bishop’s The Christmas Lantern are a part of this Knoxville holiday tradition. Expect extra surprises, including a special visitor. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.threeriversrambler.com/christmastix to guarantee seating. Arrive early to check in at the Depot; boarding begins 20 minutes before departure time.
Three Rivers Rambler Depot
2560 University Commons Way, Knoxville
Great Smoky Mountains Railroad
The Polar Express Train Ride
Dec. 18-24 and Dec. 26-31
75 minutes
$0-$24 ages 0-23 months
$33-$67 ages 2-12
$48-$91 adults
Set to sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, guests will have refreshments while listening and reading along with the Chris Van Allsburg classic story. Santa will board at the North Pole and present each child with a special gift, followed by Christmas caroling as the train returns to the depot. Tickets should be purchased in advance at gsmr.com or 1-800-872-4681 to guarantee seating. Guests are advised to plan ahead and stay apprised of the latest weather developments. Arrive an hour before departure time.
Bryson City Depot
45 Mitchell St., Bryson City, NC
