The magic of trains at Christmas time has tugged at the heart strings of children and adults for decades.  From the popular toy train around the Christmas tree to the amazing Polar Express that runs to the North Pole in the popular movie that features a doubting boy that discovers the magic of “believing” there is something about trains that resonates with everyone.

Whether it is the chug of the train as it pulls down the railroad track or the loud whistle that lets everyone know the train is on its way, it’s heart warming the way you feel as you settle in for the ride. 

Time stops for a brief moment and allows you and the family to share special family time where you can all live in the child like awe of the thrill of riding a train and the destination to come.

Tennessee Valley Railroad

North Pole Limited

Dec. 19-23 and Dec. 27-28

75 minutes

$25-$70 ages 1 and older

This imaginary journey to the North Pole includes refreshments, storytelling, occasional sing-a-longs and views of outdoor lighted displays. Santa boards at the “North Pole” destination and makes his way through train cars to greet and present keepsakes to each child. Tickets should be purchased in advance at tvrail.com to guarantee seating; ages 1 and older require a ticket. Arrive 30 minutes to an hour before departure time. 

Grand Junction Depot

4119 Cromwell Rd., Chattanooga

Santa’s Hiwassee Holiday Train

$22 ages 2 and older

75 minutes

This ride along the Hiwassee River from Delano to Reliance includes light refreshments, storytelling, Christmas carols and Santa personally greeting each guest. Tickets should be purchased in advance at tvrail.com to guarantee seating. Arrive 30 minutes to an hour before departure time. 

Hiwassee River Railroad

9406 Hwy. 411, Delano

Big South Fork Scenic Railway

Polar Express 2019

About 1 hour

Dec. 18-22

$40-$55 ages 3 and older

Santa personally gives all riders their first Christmas gift on Kentucky’s only official Polar Express. Meet the elves, sing Christmas carols, read along with Chris Van Allsburg’s story that inspired the journey while munching on refreshments. Everyone is encouraged to wear their pajamas on this special holiday train ride. Tickets should be purchased in advance at stearnsthepolarexpressride.com to guarantee seating. Arrive 30 minutes to an hour before departure time.

Stearns Depot

66 Henderson St., Stearns, KY

Three Rivers Rambler

Christmas Lantern Express

About 2 hours

Dec. 18-20 and Dec. 23

$7.50 ages 1-2

$16 ages 3-12

$28.50 adults

$27.50 ages 56 and older

Complimentary refreshments, festive decorations and East Tennessee celebrity readers of Karen C. Bishop’s The Christmas Lantern are a part of this Knoxville holiday tradition. Expect extra surprises, including a special visitor. Tickets should be purchased in advance at www.threeriversrambler.com/christmastix to guarantee seating. Arrive early to check in at the Depot; boarding begins 20 minutes before departure time. 

Three Rivers Rambler Depot 

2560 University Commons Way, Knoxville

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad

The Polar Express Train Ride

Dec. 18-24 and Dec. 26-31

75 minutes

$0-$24 ages 0-23 months

$33-$67 ages 2-12

$48-$91 adults

Set to sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, guests will have refreshments while listening and reading along with the Chris Van Allsburg classic story. Santa will board at the North Pole and present each child with a special gift, followed by Christmas caroling as the train returns to the depot. Tickets should be purchased in advance at gsmr.com or 1-800-872-4681 to guarantee seating. Guests are advised to plan ahead and stay apprised of the latest weather developments. Arrive an hour before departure time. 

Bryson City Depot

45 Mitchell St., Bryson City, NC

