While the Celtic Circle has decided to hold off having any gatherings until at least February of 2021 because of the pandemic, the group is excited about seeing some Celtic Cousins at the rescheduled Ancient Gaelic Hurling Exhibition Match on Saturday at the Duer Soccer Complex, 558 Crossroads Dr. in Crossville.
Warm-up begins at 11:30 a.m., with the match starting at noon.
Again this time, the game will be between the Knoxville Gaelic Athletic Club and the Nashville Gaelic Athletic Club. The location, just off of I-40 Exit 317 (turn south onto Hwy. 127, go to the first stoplight and turn right onto Crossroads Dr.) is an excellent choice since Crossiville in nearly halfway between the two cities. Follow the signs to the large complex's parking area.
Not sure what Hurling is? It's been described as the “fastest field game in the world played on grass.” It is definitely one of the oldest games played, being mentioned in writings from over 3,000 years ago.
A Hurling team consists of 15 players called Hurlers. The Hurley (bat) is generally 24 to 36 inches long. The Sliotar(ball) is less than 3” in diameter and weighs about 4 oz. A good strike with the Hurley can propel the Sliotar over 93 mph and 361 feet in distance. A Sliotar hit over the crossbar is worth one point. A Sliotar hit under the bar into the net is called a goal and is worth three points. The Sliotar can be caught in the hand and carried for not more than four steps, struck in the air, or struck on the run with the Hurley. It can be kicked, or slapped with an open hand for short-range passing. A player who wants to carry the ball for more than four steps has to bounce or balance the Sliotar on the end of the stick, and the ball can only be handled twice while in his possession. Provided that a player has at least one foot on the ground, a player may make a shoulder to shoulder charge on an opponent who is in possession of the ball or who is playing the ball or when both players are moving in the direction of the ball to play it.
A game consists of two 30 minute halves. The clock runs the entire time.
During the half time, the public is invited to talk with the players, examine the equipment, and even take a swing with the Hurley.
Plan to join the Celtic Circle as they cheer on individual favorites and award the Crossville Cup again this year.
The picnic tables are socially distanced and masks are encouraged. There will be food available to purchase or you can bring you own lunch, as well you own chairs or blankets to sit on.
Any Celtic Cousins related questions, just contact Barbara at callingallclans2013@gmail.com.
