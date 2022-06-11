Teams are forming for the 2022 Cumberland County Relay for Life, set Oct. 7 at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Relay will begin at 5 p.m., with special activities and events to celebrate survivors and caregivers.
A Luminaria Ceremony held at sunset remembers those lost to cancer.
Teams work throughout the year to raise money to support the American Cancer Society’s research grants, education programs and patient care programs. Fundraising can include seeking donations, holding bake sales and benefit yard sales or other activities that raise money for the cause.
Cumberland County has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 for 2022, with $7,776 already raised.
Teams come together for the Relay event, taking turns walking and setting up booths throughout the space.
Teams may sign up at relayforlife.org/cumberlandtn.
Learn more about the event, the mission of the American Cancer Society and the impact of your participation. To join the 2022 Cumberland County Relay for Life, choose the Join This Relay link.
